Carnival to host 'biggest ever' parade - organisers

A record number of people are expected to take part in a Mardi Gras-themed parade through a West Yorkshire town for its annual May Day carnival.

Organisers of Ilkley Carnival said about 1,300 people would walk in the procession through the town centre, starting at about 11:00 BST on Monday 6 May.

Carnival chair Andrew Stacey said numbers were boosted by schools from outside Ilkley joining the event for the first time.

Mr Stacey added: "This year's carnival will certainly be the biggest one ever."

This year's carnival will raise money for Aware, the Airedale and Wharfedale autism charity, organisers said.

The charity was chosen as the main beneficiary after it made a bid to fund a residential trip for young people.

Last year's Coronation-themed event raised just over £24,000 for local charities and organisations.

Mr Stacey said having children from schools in the wider area taking part in the 2024 event was "great".

"We are probably 20% up in numbers in terms of what we've ever been, and for the first time we've actually got schools outside of the immediate sort of Ilkley area."

Pupils from Burley Oaks Primary School and Askwith and Addingham primaries were among those joining in this year's ceelbration, he said.

Mr Stacey added that the parade in Ilkley was the highlight of the carnival for many people, and this year's costumes were "simply stunning".

"There's a 12ft dragon. We've got some great interpretations. We've got carnival birds, we've got Yorkshire Mardi Gras, which I'm very intrigued about."

The carnival is run by a team of volunteers, with about 200 people needed to help out during the event, in the lead-up and on the day.

The parade ends at the showground on East Holmes Field, where family-friendly shows, events and a funfair are planned.

