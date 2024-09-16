Catherine O'Hara, 70, looked 'stunning' at the 2024 Emmys — she used this $49 product that 'transforms older skin'

This versatile balm is hydrating, lightweight and "great for no makeup days."

Catherine O'Hara, 70, wore this multi-use beauty product at the Emmys, and she looked "stunning." (Photo via Jones Road and Getty Images)

If you only tune into the award shows for the red carpet fashion and beauty looks, we don't blame you. The 2024 Emmy Awards were packed with glamorous ensembles and radiant complexions. Among the standout celebs, Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara's glam had online fans that "she looks incredible!"

Makeup artist Lucky Bromhead used Dior, Hourglass, Mac Cosmetics and Rare Beauty to create O'Hara's look. But the one product that tied it all together was Jones Road's Miracle Balm, a reviewer-loved multi-use product that over-50 shoppers can't get enough of. One 51-year-old shopping editor even confirmed this product "transforms older skin" and "lives up to its name."

The versatile balm is available in 13 shades and can be worn alone or layered on top of foundation. It's dubbed the "secret of no-makeup makeup," and it's super easy to use, too.

You can apply it with your fingers, a brush or a sponge onto your cheeks, lips, or anywhere else you want a glow (except your eyelids!). Bromhead used Pinky Bronze on O'Hara's cheeks for her look at the 76th Emmy Awards, paired with the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Ethereal Glow.

It'll add a touch of moisture to your face while enhancing your skin, keeping things looking dewy and refreshed.

Jones Road Miracle Balm Wear this versatile Miracle Balm alone or with other makeup products for an added glow that will enhance your complexion. $49 at Jones Road

What others have to say

With more than 57,000 customer reviews and a 4.3-star average rating, the Jones Road balm is adored by tons of shoppers.

"I love it for the colour and the moisture," writes one shopper, while another raves about it being "so smooth and weightless."

Someone who said it's "great for no makeup days" also added that it's "just enough to leave a nice glow."

Another pleased customer exclaims it "brings the life back" into their face, making them look "young and healthy."

However, one 75-year-old reviewer said they'd hoped it would act as a "light foundation," but it "didn't cover as expected." Keep in mind that this is not a replacement for foundation but rather a glowy enhancer.

Miracle Balm (Photo via Jones Road)

