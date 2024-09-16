Emmys 2024 red carpet: Who were the best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 76th Emmy Awards? Cast your vote now

Stars from hit TV series like "Shōgun," "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" brought head-turning looks to Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Celebrities like Ayo Edebiri, Sofía Vergara and Naomi Watts walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. (Photos via Getty Images)

Celebrities went all out with their fashion for the 2024 Emmys red carpet, stepping out in head-turning looks to honour the best in the business for television's biggest night. From hit shows like The Bear and Shōgun, to fan-favourite series including Only Murders in the Building and Baby Reindeer, it's no wonder this year saw tons of stunning — but also questionable — styles from numerous stars.

Between Hollywood legends like Christine Baranski and Meryl Streep, to celebrity newcomers including Quinta Brunson and Greta Lee, it's been a night of fun fashion and risk-taking styles. With A-listers like Catherine O'Hara, Jodie Foster and Kathy Bates all in attendance, it's difficult to narrow down who should be considered the best and worst-dressed celebrities of the night.

Still, we want to hear from you, Yahoo Canada readers. Out of Jennifer Aniston, Anna Sawai, Selena Gomez, Sofía Vergara and Mindy Kaling, who would you pick as best dressed of the night? When thinking of worst dressed, who would you pick out of Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Naomi Watts, Maya Rudolph and Ayo Edebiri?

Below, cast your vote for the best and worst-dressed celebrities of the 76th Emmy Awards. Then tomorrow, see which stars won each title when we share the results.

BEST: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston wore Oscar de la Renta for the 76th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston stole the red carpet spotlight wearing a strapless sequinned column gown by Oscar de la Renta. The Morning Show star's silver ensemble featured a scallop pattern that exuded full-on glamour.

WORST: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon wore Christian Dior for the 76th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon looked like she was attending her high school prom in a strapless black chiffon Christian Dior gown featuring. asymmetrical floral detailing. The Morning Show actress accessorized with a timeless diamond pendant necklace by Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

BEST: Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai wore Vera Wang for the 76th Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Anna Sawai stepped out looking heavenly wearing a cherry-red Vera Wang strapless couture gown. The Shōgun star's ensemble featured a mermaid style shape, and she accessorized with shining Cartier jewels.

WORST: Viola Davis

Viola Davis wore Zuhair Murad for the 76th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Viola Davis made a rare red carpet miss with her custom Zuhair Murad halter dress. The How to Get Away with Murder star's gown was half-black and half-white, featuring a small train. She accessorized with gold drop earrings and two gold bracelets.

BEST: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wore Ralph Lauren for the 76th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez went all-out glamorous with her custom Ralph Lauren look that look strikingly similar to the gown she wore last week to the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The Only Murders in the Building star matched her jewel-lined halter dress with shiny silver jewelry.

WORST: Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts wore Balenciaga for the 76th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Naomi Watts stashed away the steamer with her satin green custom Balenciaga gown that featured wrinkles. The Feud actress went for a no-necklace look to complement her strapless dress, but still wore a pair of silver drop earrings.

BEST: Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Sofía Vergara was the lady in red with her custom Dolce and Gabbana dress that fit like a glove. The Modern Family actress stunned in the strapless gown that showed off her incredible curves.

WORST: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph wore Chloé for the 76th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Maya Rudolph looked washed out thanks to the dusty brown chiffon dress she wore from Chloé. The Loot actress paired the straight-off-the-runway with gold and silver jewelry that resembled snakes.

BEST: Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling wore Guarav Gupta for the 76th Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling was a dark beauty with her off-the-shoulder dress from Guarav Gupta. The Velma actress' dress featured jewel embellishments and a dramatic neckline; she accessorized with silver drop earrings, a silver bracelet and a matching ring.

WORST: Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri wore Bottega Veneta for the 76th Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri might've looked pretty on the red carpet, but her custom Bottega Veneta dress missed the mark when it comes to style. The star of The Bear's dress featured a splatter pattern in red, black, yellow and white, as well as a thigh-high slit and a strapless neckline. She wore black sandals and large gold hoop earrings to accessorize.

