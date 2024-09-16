Emmys 2024: All the best, worst and wildest looks from the Emmy Awards red carpet: Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez & more

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the Emmys red carpet.

It's Emmys night in Hollywood — and the biggest names in television hit the red carpet ready to celebrate. On Sunday night, the who's who of tinseltown flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 76th Emmy Awards hosted by Canadian father-son duo and Schitt's Creek stars, Eugene and Dan Levy. Leading the pack with 25 nominations is the famed FX series, Shōgun, while The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, and Only Murders In The Building each scored 21 nominations.

While only a few have the chance to score a coveted Emmy Award, all stars can earn some buzz with their red carpet looks.

Check out Yahoo Canada's list of every must-see look from the 2024 Emmys red carpet below!

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aniston stole the red carpet spotlight in a strapless sequinned column gown by Oscar de la Renta to fête her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Only Murders In The Building star and Emmy nominee looked glamorous in a halter-neck velvet gown by Ralph Lauren and eye-catching jewels.

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Vergara turned up the heat in a figure-hugging strapless gown by Dolce and Gabbana. The Colombian beauty is nominated for her performance in the Netflix crime mini-series, Griselda.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Witherspoon stepped out in a strapless black chiffon Dior gown with asymmetrical floral detailing. The Morning Show star accessorized the classic look in a timeless diamond pendant necklace by Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Scoop star Gillian Anderson hit the Emmys red carpet in a textured silver A-line gown by Emilia Wickstead with matching handbag.

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fresh off her press tour for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Canadian comedy legend brought the sparkle to the Emmys red carpet in a sequinned floral look by Oscar de la Renta.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star Naomi Watts donned custom Balenciaga to hit the red carpet alongside her husband, The Morning Show star Billy Crudup.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kaling stunned in an off-the-shoulder look with jewel embellishments by Indian designer Guarav Gupta.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Fanning dazzled in a pearl-encrusted strapless gown by Armani Privé to celebrate her nomination for her role in the limited series, Ripley.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Streep's blush pink suit was an unexpected, but playful choice for the Emmys red carpet. The Oscar-winning star of Only Murders In the Building accessorized her look with pink glasses and cream-coloured handbag.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Canadian actor and the evening's host stood out on the red carpet in a dramatic Loewe suit with asymmetrical neckline.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Palm Royale star Laura Dern opted for an off-the shoulder jumpsuit that featured a long, pleated coat for the Emmys red carpet. The actress added a pop of colour to the ensemble with a red handbag and bold ruby and diamond lariat.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White looked dapper in a classic tailored tux by Calvin Klein.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shimmered in a custom silver look by Prabal Gurung that featured a structured peplum hem.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Viola Davis went for drama with a monochrome halter-neck gown by Zuhair Murad. The Oscar-winner accessorized the look with a pair of diamond bangles and chandelier earrings.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Abbott Elementary creator and star looked ready for the spotlight in a structured Georges Chakra couture gown with bow detail.

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Palm Royale funny woman shined in a woven metallic tea-length gown with jewel embellishments by Oscar de la Renta.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson went for a Prada gown with flowing train to celebrate her nomination for her guest spot on the comedy series Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan hit the red carpet in a two-piece navy look by Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry to celebrate husband Jack Lowden and his Emmy nomination for his Apple TV+ spy drama, Slow Horses.

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sawai hit the red carpet to celebrate her Emmy nomination for her performance in Shōgun in a cherry-red Vera Wang couture gown and Cartier jewels.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Abbott Elementary star wore a fashion-forward look by Dolce and Gabbana and diamond accessories by Tiffany & Co..

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Abbott Elementary looked sophisticated in a classic black satin halter gown by Atelier Versace.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Larson looked polished in a tea-length, jewel-encrusted Chanel ensemble with bow detail. The Oscar-winner was nominated for her performance in the Apple TV+ miniseries, Lessons In Chemistry.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bates looked elegant in a long-sleeve navy gown by Giorgio Armani.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Foster looked polished in a navy Louis Vuitton look with bodice sash detail.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hijack star Idris Elba opted for a custom charcoal grey suit by Calvin Klein for the Emmys red carpet.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Lee and Loewe are a red carpet match made in heaven. The Morning Show star wore an avant garde white lace halter look by the Spanish fashion house paired with a bold sapphire and diamond earrings and cocktail ring.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri sparkled in a custom look by Bottega Veneta that featured a bold, thigh-high slit.

Diane Lane

Diane Lane attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lane wore a baby pink Prabal Gurung gown to celebrate her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the limited series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ora brought the old Hollywood drama in a baby pink gown with feather shawl alongside husband, Reservation Dogs executive producer Taika Waititi.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey has quickly become one to watch on the red carpet. The Bridgerton star upped the men's fashion game with his Giorgio Armani suit with strategically unbuttoned shirt and DeBeers floral brooch.

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The Gilded Age star was the epitome of elegance in a floral-printed gown by Oscar de la Renta that featured off the shoulder draping and a pop of colour with her red jewel-encrusted heels.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gladstone donned an armour-like dress for the red carpet. The actress is nominated for her role in the miniseries, Under the Bridge, based on a true-crime that occurred on Vancouver Island in 1997.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki opted for understated elegance with her A-line Dior gown, De Beers diamond drop earrings and statement watch by Vacheron.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

McEntire stayed true to her country roots in an emerald green paisley printed suit with silver camisole and diamond star brooches.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Loot star Maya Rudolph went for a ruffled chiffon gown straight off-the-runway by Chloé that featured a matching sheer capelet.

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Baby Reindeer writer, creator and star stayed true to his Scottish roots in a tartan and Loweve suit jacket.

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Bear star brought the glamour in a curve-hugging gown with dramatic thigh-high slit

Devery Jacobs

Devery Jacobs attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Canadian Reservation Dogs actress opted for a statment-making cream coloured suit with tulle accents.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Andrew Scott isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet — and his Emmys look is no exception. The Ripley star's high-fashion take on the classic black tux featured a sheer shirt with ruffled neckline.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cólon-Zayas's hit the red carpet in a green sequin gown by Christian Siriano to celebrate her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Bear.

Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thomas looked regal in a mauve ensemble with pink elbow length gloves to celebrate her Apple TV+ spy series, Slow Horses.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The This Is Us star went for a monochrome Bibhu Mohapatra gown with dramatic high-low bubble hem.

Kelti Knight

Keltie Knight at the 76th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

The Canadian E! News host and "Lady Gang" podcast host opted for a vintage Monique Lhuillier gown for the Emmys red carpet and timeless Kevork Khatcherian jewels.

Heather McMahan

Heather McMahan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Son I Never Had comedian and E! red carpet correspondent brought the glamour in a shimmering Tadashi Shoji gown and Dena Kemp jewels.

