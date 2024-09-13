2024 Emmys: Best, worst and most confusing red carpet looks of all time, from Jennifer Aniston to Selena Gomez

The biggest night of the year in television is back, so let's look back at some of the most notable red carpet looks over the years.

Celebrities like Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Aniston, Jeremy Allen White and Zendaya have all brought interesting red carpet looks to the Emmys over the years. (Photos via Getty Images)

Television's biggest night of the year is back — for its second time this year. Some of the biggest names in the TV industry are set to appear at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, meaning red carpet aficionados are sure to see some head-turning looks.

But if you're wondering why you're seeing Emmys chatter return so soon, it's because the 75th Emmy Awards, which honoured shows from 2023, aired this past January. While the Emmy are traditionally held every September, last year's dual Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes postponed the event.

Now, the 76th Emmy Awards — celebrating shows that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024 — are set to air on Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Canadian father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy for their first time together.

Between fan-favourite series like The Bear and Abbott Elementary, to Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, it'll be night full of stardom. Moreover, some of the announced presenters for this year's event include celebrities like Christine Baranski, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel and Colin Farrell.

As we eagerly await this year's awards, we're looking back at some of the best and worst red carpet looks from the Emmys over the years.

BEST: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez looked elegant in an Oscar de la Renta strapless gown at the 75th Emmy Awards. Her sheer gown featured a burgundy-coloured fern design made out of sequins.

WORST: Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie at the 71st Emmy Awards at on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie's Gucci look at the 2019 Emmy Awards was a disaster of biblical proportions.

BEST: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston at the 56th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2004. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

In 2004, Jennifer Aniston was a red carpet hit in a grecian-inspired gown with gold embellishments by Chanel. The Friends star may not have taken home an Emmy that year for her role as Rachel Green, but she took home the award as best dressed of the night (and perhaps decade).

WORST: Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Emma Corrin's Miu Miu bonnet and clawed gloves at the 2021 Emmys were a far cry from her on-screen portrayal as Princess Diana in The Crown. The look was more akin to Freddy Kruger's baby doll than a buzz-worthy up-and-coming Emmy nominee.

BEST: Zendaya

Zendaya at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept.1 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Zendaya's black satin Valentino ballgown was a showstopper at the 2022 Emmy Awards, as the star picked up her second Emmy for her role in "Euphoria" that year. She made Emmy history back then, becoming the first Black woman to have two wins in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama category, as well as the youngest two-time winner for acting.

WORST: Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza turned heads for all the wrong reasons at the 75th Emmy Awards. The White Lotus star wore a satin yellow column gown from Loewe that went viral and had many drawing comparisons to a Post-it note.

BEST: Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh at the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Oh, yes! Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy alum Sandra Oh proved you don't have to wear a gown to make the best-dressed list, with a glittering purple Rodarte jumpsuit at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

WORST: Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul at the 55th Emmy Awards in 2003 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Weeks/FilmMagic)

Paula Abdul's look was a head-to-toe fashion mishap at the 2003 Emmy Awards. From the tiara to the platform sandals and fluttered sleeve, this was one look the former American Idol judge should not have sent to Hollywood.

BEST: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Hensont a the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson was channelling The Color Purple at the 75th Emmy Awards, wearing a plum-coloured custom Atelier Versace gown that featured a thigh-high slit and an elegant long train.

WORST: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Priyanka Chopra suffered a rare fashion mis-step at the 2017 Emmy Awards in a long-sleeve, feather duster-inspired look by Balmain.

BEST: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 63rd Emmy Awards in 2011. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Before she was known for her stylish Scandal wardrobe, Kerry Washington set the Emmys red carpet on fire in a sequin Zuhair Murad dress for the 2011 Emmy Awards.

WORST: Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Modern Family star Ariel Winter's Steven Khalil look for the 2017 Emmy Awards was a mature choice for the then 19-year-old actress. From the double thigh-high slit to the dark eye-makeup, the sequin-full look was far from her best red carpet ensemble.

BEST: Halle Berry

Halle Berry at the 57th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2005. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry is always a red carpet icon, and her strapless blue Emanuel Ungaro dress at the 2005 Emmys is a look that still reigns supreme almost 20 years later.

WORST: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrives at the 67th Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Not even a supermodel could pull off this confusing asymmetrical Versace gown at the 2015 Emmy Awards. Heidi Klum should've opted for a look from one of her "Project Runway" alums, like Cristian Siriano, if she wanted to win the red carpet.

BEST: Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the 75th Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri went against the grain in the most perfect way the 75th Emmy Awards. The Bear star wore a pleated leather black dress featuring a strapless bodice and a bubble-shaped skirt.

WORST: Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Jenny McCarthy's look at the 2019 Emmy Awards looked as if Cinderella went to the Warped Tour in 2002. While studded belts and combat boots are forever dear to a pop-punk fan's heart, they should never be seen on the Emmys red carpet.

BEST: Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White at the 75th Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White was classy and suave at the 75th Emmy Awards. The Bear star opted for an ivory-coloured tuxedo jacket and black bowtie by Giorgio Armani, paired with black trousers and shiny black Oxford shoes.

WORST: Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham at the 66th Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Lena Dunham's over-the-top Giambattista Valli outfit at the 2014 Emmy Awards was more suited for a girl playing dress-up than an award-winning "Girls" actress and producer.

BEST: Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown with sequined bodice and asymmetrical-style draping at the 2022 Emmy Awards left the star looking exquisite.

WORST: Laura Dern

Laura Dern at the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Laura Dern's talent for choosing roles didn't spill into her talent for choosing accessories at the 2018 Emmy Awards. The star should've leaned into a more minimalist style for her Thom Browne ensemble and left her briefcase purse (and her hot rollers) at home.

BEST: January Jones

January Jones at the 61st Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2009 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In 2009, January Jones ditched her '60s-inspired Mad Men fare in favour of a white Atelier Versace gown with peplum bodice and geometric detail.

WORST: Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the 75th Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson opted for wrinkles and creases at the 75th Emmy Awards. The Abbott Elementary creator and star wore a berry-coloured tea-length Dior gown featuring a belted bow detail.

