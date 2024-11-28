Can cats eat pumpkin? Know if the fall squash is healthy for your pet

When whipping up holiday desserts, pumpkin may be a key ingredient in many recipes. From pumpkin pies and cookies to tarts and crumbles, the squash can provide distinct flavor and sweetness, while also being nutritious.

Pumpkin is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fiber, Vitamin E and iron, Healthline reports. The fruit is healthy for humans, but what about for animals?

Dogs can eat pumpkin. But what about your cat? Here's what we learned about feeding pumpkins to your pet cat:

Can cats eat pumpkin?

Yes, cats can eat pumpkin. Plain pumpkin is OK for cat consumption, PetMD reports. The squash may even benefit your pet's health, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Along with the nutrients above, pumpkin contains potassium, phosphorus and calcium, as well as other vital minerals and vitamins, Hill's Pet Nutrition reports.

The fiber in pumpkin can also aid your pet's digestion. Pumpkin can be used to treat gastrointestinal issues, PetMD reports. It can "reduce excess moisture in your pet's digestive tract" and treat diarrhea. The water in pumpkin may also relieve constipation, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Pumpkin can even support eye, skin and coat health, while also boosting the immune system, the Animal Humane Society reports.

Is pumpkin good for dogs? What to know about whether your pup can eat the fruit.

Is it safe for cats to eat pumpkin?

Pumpkin is safe for cats, but certain factors must be considered when feeding your pet any human food.

Cats are "obligate carnivores," meaning to stay healthy their diet is primarily meat, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports. When it comes to feeding them non-meats, it should be done in moderation, PetMD advises.

It is important to only give cats plain, unsweetened pumpkin, the Animal Humane Society recommends. The treat can be canned or fresh.

Pet owners should never give pumpkin pie filling to cats. The added sugars, spices and fats in pumpkin desserts can pose health risks for your pet, Hill's Pet Nutrition warns.

If you plan on feeding your cat pumpkin, be sure to remove the stem, leaves, skin or raw seeds, the Animal Humane Society advises.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can cats have pumpkin? The fruit's health benefits, explained