What causes whiteheads? Explaining your acne issues

What are those light-colored bumps popping up around your forehead and chin?

Whiteheads are part of the comedonal acne family, which also include blackheads. They're the skin-colored bumps that pop up when pores get clogged with oil, bacteria and dead skin cells, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD). If the pore closes, it'll appear white and is called a whitehead; if the pore remains open it looks dark and is called a blackhead.

First thing's first: Acne as a whole is extremely common. In fact, it's the most common skin condition in the United States, and affects upwards of 50 million Americans every year, per the AAD.

"Please know that acne is very normal and it's not your fault, and you are in excellent company — about 90% of people struggle with acne at some point in their life, and this includes celebrities," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., tells USA TODAY. "Genetics and hormones and the two biggest contributing causes, so even if you are doing everything right from a diet and lifestyle perspective, you may still have to deal with acne."

Here's how dermatologists suggest dealing with whiteheads.

What causes whiteheads?

"The primary causes of acne are genetics and hormones," King says, and whiteheads are no exception.

As with other types of acne, stress, diet, not getting enough sleep or using oily makeup, skincare or haircare products may worsen existing acne, according to the AAD.

One 2009 study cited by the AAD also found a link between women smoking cigarettes and developing whiteheads and blackheads on their faces. The more cigarettes the study subjects smoked, the more severe their acne. And some even developed lasting ice pick acne scars.

How do you stop whiteheads from forming?

Dermatologists offer a few options to treat whiteheads. The AAD warns that you might not see improvements right away, and that's OK — they recommend giving the treatment six to eight weeks, and if you're still dealing with whiteheads after that, enlist the help of a dermatologist for further treatment. At that point, they may suggest prescription-strength acne treatment or a comendo extraction procedure. But first, consider one of these over-the-counter treatments:

A topical retinoid , which helps to prevent and unclog blocked pores. "They also decrease the discoloration that can be left after a pimple, and because they increase the turnover of skin cells, this reduces the healing time for acne," King says. Adapalene is the one retinoid you can buy without a prescription, the AAD notes.

Salicylic acid , which exfoliates the skin's surface and helps to remove oil from pores. "This is a great ingredient for people with oily and acne-prone skin, and particularly for treating and preventing ... blackheads and whiteheads," King says.

Benzoyl peroxide, which is a topical antiseptic that reduces the amount of bacteria on the skin. "It not only kills bacteria that contribute to acne, but also helps to prevent and clear out clogged pores," King says. Those with sensitive skin should opt for treatments labeled "micronized" to avoid irritation, she adds.

