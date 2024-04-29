Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami at these arts and cultural events

There’s a Haitian proverb that says, “Dèyè mòn, gen mòn.” Behind mountains, there are mountains.

I’ve been pondering that piece of wisdom ever since I sat in the packed concert hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center earlier this month to watch the Miami-made film “Mountains.” The award-winning film, which tells a slice-of-life story about gentrification in Little Haiti, was one of the highlights of the Miami Film Festival. The film’s Miami debut was so highly anticipated, filmmakers Monica Sorelle and Robert Colom got a standing ovation before the movie even started.

The consensus was clear, “Mountains” is one of the best and most accurate depictions of what Little Haiti looks and feels like -- or at least what it feels and looks like now. And the message of the film is as poignant as ever. What makes communities like Little Haiti special is the people. And the people are worth celebrating.

May is Haitian Heritage Month and this is the latest installment of Arts Notes, the Herald's monthly arts and culture events column.

Celebrate Jean-Michel Basquiat and Haitian culture at PAMM

Exposición “Florencia” del artista estadounidense Jean-Michel Basquiat durante su inauguración en la Fundación Louis Vuitton en París, el 2 de octubre de 2018.

You don’t have to be an art buff to know Jean-Michel Basquiat. Chances are, you already do. The groundbreaking New York artist, who was of Puerto Rican and Haitian descent, died in 1988 at just 27 years old, and yet he remains as one of the most significant figures in contemporary art.

Pérez Art Museum Miami is celebrating his legacy and Haiti’s rich cultural heritage with Haitian Heritage Night Legacy: The Spirit of Basquiat, an evening of art, music and interactive experiences. The event features DJ Gardy, DJ Bullet, NSFL Dance Ensemble, Tradisyon Lakou Lakay, Awoze Twoubadou and Rara Lakay.

When: May 2, 6 - 11 p.m.

Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Info: Free with RSVP. https://www.pamm.org

‘Picasso of Haiti’ speaks at Plantation art exhibit reception

Renowned Haitian artist Philippe Dodard posed next to some of his recent pieces during the 2022 Caribbean Fine Art Exhibit and Awards reception to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the Haitian social and culture organization Le P’ti Club where he received a lifetime achievement award, in Plantation, on Friday September 16, 2022.

L’union Fait La Force is a group art show curated by Le P’ti Club’s Jimmy Moise featuring Sophia LaCroix, Dominique Ambroise, Annick Duvivier Ligonde, Garry Laurent, Claudia Apaid, Helene Boisson and Neddjie Bien-Aimé.

At the show’s opening reception, acclaimed Haitian artist Philippe Dodard, known as “the Picasso of Haiti,” will make an appearance as a guest speaker along with master sculptor and painter Edouard Duval Carrie. The event will feature a performance by Tlo France.

If you can’t make it to the reception, the exhibit is on view until June 2.

When: May 4, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 W Broward Blvd Unit 1202, Plantation

Info: Free event. https://www.eventbrite.com

Discover Caribbean cinema at Third Horizon Film Festival

A scene from “Calls From Moscow,” a feature film that will be screened at the Third Horizon Film Festival this month.

After a hiatus last year, Miami’s own Third Horizon Film Festival returns for its seventh edition with in-person and virtual screenings. The festival’s lineup includes nearly 40 feature narratives, documentaries and short films from over 20 countries around the world.

The Caribbean is heavily represented in the film lineup, with works from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Martinique and Puerto Rico. Monica Sorelle, the director of the aforementioned film I can’t stop talking about, “Mountains,” serves as the festival’s managing director.

The festival kicks off May 9 at PAMM with the world premiere of a collection of short films by Third Horizon Forward, an initiative for Miami-based filmmakers of Caribbean descent.

When: In-person May 9-12, virtual May 13-19

Where: Opening night at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Screenings continue at Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami.

Info: Full schedule and tickets available online at www.thirdhorizonfilmfestival.com

Dance the night away at Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Sonidos del pequeño Haití, un evento familiar programado para cada tercer viernes del mes en Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Put your dancing shoes on.

Sounds of Little Haiti, a night of Haitian music, dance and food, returns to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex with performances by two legendary konpa bands, Tabou Combo and Mizik Mizik. The event celebrates the diversity of Haitian music, including konpa, rasin, zouk and rap kreyòl.

When: May 17, 6 - 11 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace Miami, FL 33137

Info: Tickets start at $25. https://www.eventbrite.com

Beloved Haitian Compas Festival returns for 26th year

A group performs at the Haitian Compas Festival at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018.

Keep your dancing shoes on.

Besides a special guest appearance from Mizik Mizik, this year’s lineup of artists includes King Street, DJ Heavy, Nu Look, Ekip, DJAPOT, Roody Roodboy and a surprise artist. The festival is advertising several parties before and after the main event, too.

And don’t forget to bring your flag!

When: May 18. Doors open 1 p.m. Showtime from 2 - 11 p.m.

Where: FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Info: Full schedule and tickets available online at www.haitiancompasfestival.com. Free entry for children age 10 and under.

Acclaimed Haitian artist has first U.S. solo show in Miami

The plaza of the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami.

When you’re tired of dancing, head to the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami.

Currently on display are two exhibitions of work by Manuel Mathieu, a Haitian-Canadian visual artist who grapples with migration, displacement and his enduring ties to his homeland. Born in 1986 in Port-au-Prince, Mathieu emigrated to Montreal at age 19.

His work on display at MOCA reflects not just his own life but the complex history of his homeland.

When: On view until Oct. 6

Where: MOCA North Miami, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami

Info: https://www.mocanomi.org

This story was produced with financial support from individuals and Berkowitz Contemporary Arts in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.