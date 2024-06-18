Charles Spencer uncovers unbelievable detail of Princess Diana's former home

From photos of sacred family heirlooms to impressive wildlife videos, Charles Spencer never fails to delight fans with updates from the grounds of his sprawling family estate, Althorp House.

On Monday, it was no different when he shared a rather fascinating image of a Roman well that dates back over a thousand years ago being uncovered from the estate.

"Excavating a 1,600-year-old Roman well at Althorp, and realising it's as beautiful as any modern sculpture," he penned on X. The historical artefact could have easily gone unnoticed, but was exceptional, and caused a stir with Charles' followers.

"It is extraordinarily beautiful," one penned. With a second quipping: "Careful, in a sci-fi film that would definitely be a portal! Seriously, you’re right, it is beautiful and intriguing."

Charles' shock divorce

The candid update came just one week after the shocking news of Charles' divorce from his third wife, Lady Karen Spencer made headlines.

Charles married Karen in 2011 (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The 60-year-old brother of the late Princess Diana shared the news with the Mail On Sunday, explaining: " It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

The couple married in June 2011 and share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana.

Charles shares five children with his first wife Victoria Aitkin (Tim Graham)

Charles is father to Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his ex-wife Victoria Aitkin. Charles is also the father to Edmund and Lara, whom he shares with his second wife Caroline Freud.

Since the news, Charles was pictured with his arm around his podcast co-host Dr Cat Jarman, as they stepped out for a night at the theatre to watch the Book of Mormon in the West End last week.

Charles and Cat launched their history-focused podcast Rabbit Hole Detectives Detectives with the Rev. Richard Coles in February 2023. See the photos here.

Fans of Lady Karen have been incredibly supportive after she broke her silence on the news shortly after it was announced last Sunday.

She took to her Instagram account with a video she shared from the grounds of Althorp, showing the glorious stately home in the distance against a cloudy blue sky.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Beautiful windy day for a walk in the Park [red love heart emoji]."

Since marrying Charles, Karen has dedicated a lot of her time to sharing fascinating stories and artefacts from behind the scenes at Althorp, as well as compiling a weekly newsletter detailing all the exciting renovations from the property.

In the comments section, fans were quick to tell her what a joy it has been to have her showcasing the historical property. "I'm so sorry, just read about your sad news, I'm going to miss all your insight into Althorp, it's going to be very sad," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a second penned: "Dear Karen I’m so so terribly sorry to hear the sad news. You have been such a joy!!! To see your enthusiasm and love for Althorp, has been wonderful. Please know that. Hoping we can still be a part of your adventures. Sending much love to you all. Xx"