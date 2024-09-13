Charli XCX goes hell for leather in jacket, pencil skirt and OTK boots

When H&M mysteriously cleared its entire Instagram grid the other week, we knew something big was coming. That something turned out to be the high street brand's autumn winter 2024 campaign, starring Charli XCX alongside Lila Moss. Quite the booking, to say the least.

Brat summer may be over, but we're not ready to give up on our aesthetic queen (or to stop listening to her banger of an album, tbh). Luckily, brat autumn is here to step into our social consciousness – and our closets, thanks to H&M's latest collection. Leading the way is of course Charli and Lila, as well as Amelia Gray and Iris Law who were all in attendance at the brand's new season celebration last night [Thursday 12 September] that simultaneously kicked off London Fashion Week, too.

We love any occasion to drool over a celebrity red carpet event, taking note of the outfits worn by the A-list names in attendance. But, last night's event was one to take note of as our fave celebs all donned H&M, natch. Meaning, we can shop *everything* they're wearing!

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Charli opted for head-to-toe leather consisting of a brown collarless leather jacket paired with a dark brown leather pencil skirt that fell just below her knees and featured a central front slit. She added slouchy leather over-the-knee boots to complete her look.

Shop Charli's exact skirt here:

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Meanwhile Lila looked ready for party szn in a gold shimmering jacquard-weave dress that consisted of a sleeveless design, scoop neck and loose silhouette. She kept her accessories simple with black minimal pumps and a delicate gold chain necklace, to let her statement mini do the talking.

The best part of Lila's ensemble though has to be the price tag with the gold mini dress retailing for just £34.99! Race you to the checkout...

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Similarly, Amelia Gray's look for the evening is surprisingly affordable. Donning a grey structured twill jacket and coordinating structured twill mini skirt, her look altogether comes in at just under £100. The model styled the jacket open, worn with a black crop top and black patent leather knee-high boots.

It's never been easier to get the celeb look – without breaking the bank. Thank you, H&M!

