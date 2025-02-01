Children's art contest to celebrate natural world

Children are invited to create artworks celebrating Jersey's habitats like St Quen Bay [Richard Sowersby/BBC]

Young artists are being encouraged to enter a contest celebrating Jersey's wildlife, plants and habitats.

The Island Inspirations competition is open to primary school children and is launched ahead of a sustainable finance summit in March.

Pupils are asked to create an A4 artwork featuring Jersey's diverse natural landscape.

They need to enter their artworks by the 14 February deadline.

Shortlisted entries will be displayed at the Freedom Centre in St Helier during the summit, organised by Jersey Finance.

Prizes include cash and vouchers for Jersey Zoo or Collins Stationers.

The competition was launched by Jersey Finance, with help from the government's EcoActive scheme.

Jersey Finance deputy CEO Amy Bryant said: "As we continue to strive to influence global efforts to tackle climate change and promote sustainability, we are keen to hear from and involve the younger generation, whose views and perspectives are so important."

The inaugural sustainable finance summit runs from Monday 10 to Friday 14 March and will include talks about diverse aspects of the sustainable finance landscape and presentation of sustainable finance awards.

