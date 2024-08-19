Chipotle Is Giving Away $1 Million in Free Burritos — Here's How to Get One

That's a lot of burritos.

Food & Wine / Beth Galton / Chipotle / Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill really wants to give you a free burrito — and all you need to do is pass this quiz to get it.

On Monday, Chipotle announced it's bringing back Chipotle IQ, its trivia game that tests people's Chipotle knowledge, including questions on its ingredients, cooking techniques, and brand history. And if you pass, you have a shot at winning a "buy-one-get-one" offer.

“This marks the fifth year that we’re testing our fans’ knowledge with Chipotle IQ,” Chris Brandt, the chief brand officer of Chipotle, shared. “With four million game plays since we introduced the concept, we believe there’s an appetite for competition and free burritos. For anyone looking to get ahead, one hint is that we use 48 avocados in every batch of our hand-mashed guac.”

Related: Chipotle Is Bringing Back Its Most Requested Limited Time Offering Ever

Here's how the game and giveaway works, according to Chipotle's press release: Starting Tuesday, August 20, at exactly 9:01 am Eastern, Chipotle will start offering 5,000 BOGO codes per hour to the first Chipotle Rewards members who score a 10 out of 10 on the Chipotle IQ game. A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 free-burritos-for-a-year prizes.

That's it. That's all it takes. Fans can enter once a day, every day through Thursday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern at chipotleiq.com. (Just make sure to enter the email you use for your Chipotle Rewards account to play the game.)

The game, Chipotle noted, includes multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. To score a perfect 10, Chipotle noted that fans should "think beyond the foil, the questions will cover all things Chipotle," and to "Try your best, for real. New this year, fans who score 7, 8, or 9 out of 10 will receive 25 rewards points in their Chipotle Rewards account while available."

Those who win the BOGO code, Chipotle added, are entitled to one regular menu entree with the purchase of one other regular entree item. It noted in its terms and conditions that a “Regular menu entrée item” means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of three tacos, quesadilla (only available via the Chipotle App or on Chipotle.com), or a salad. It does not include kids’ meals, 3-point meals, or single tacos, so don't even try to get away with any funny business with this giveaway.

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.