Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay in passionate post supporting Kamala Harris

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as gay in a post encouraging others to vote early and endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president.

The 27-old-star, best known for her roles in Kick-Ass, Carrie and The Equalizer, who has previously dated Brooklyn Beckham, shared a picture of an “I voted early” sticker on her Instagram account.

In the caption, the actor wrote: I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.”

Continuing, the star said that she believed that Harris “will protect that for us” adding that: “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.”

“We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.

“SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you,” said Moretz.

This is the first time that Moretz has publically spoken about her sexuality but she has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018, after they were pictured kissing in Malibu, California.

Earlier this year she posted a reel of herself and Harrison at a wedding together. Harrison had also shared a picture of herself with Moretz at the “NYC Dyke March” in June 2023.

In 2018, Moretz starred in the indie drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post about a young woman who is subjected to gay conversion therapies.

Speaking to The Independent while promoting the film, Moretz said: “‘I don’t see myself as a homosexual, I don’t see myself as anything.’ These are all societal pressures that we’re being labelled as. We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with and be the best person that we can be. But don’t assume people’s sexualities. And don’t project your own issues onto them. Why don’t we let people be who they wanna be?”

Chloe Grace Moretz speaks at Emory University to rally young voters for Harris-Walz on October 04, 2024 (Getty Images)

