Christmas dinner shopping list: Your ultimate guide for cooking the perfect holiday feast

Between worrying about making the best turkey to missing specific dinner-table necessities, crafting the best holiday meal can be a big task.

Christmas dinner is one of the best parts of the holiday season, but it can also be a massive undertaking. Here's a shopping list of household items and ingredients you might need when starting to cooking your festive feast. (Photo via Getty Images)

Christmas is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that doesn't mean prepping for festive gatherings is always completely devoid of stress. Crafting the perfect holiday feast for your loved ones can often become a major task, even if the end result comes with a plethora of good memories.

A recent survey found 31 per cent of Canadians are expecting this holiday season to be "more stressful than fun," a four per cent rise from last year's poll from Research Co. About a third of respondents within the 18-to-34 and 35-to-54 age groups believe the holiday season will be stressful; only 27 per cent of people polled aged 55 and over shared this view.

Moreover, the American Heart Association published a study last holiday season that had interesting insights. Sixty-three per cent of respondents claimed the holidays were more stressful than tax season, and 69 per cent noted eating healthy was a difficult thing to prioritize during this time. Additionally, 79 per cent of people surveyed agreed they're so focused on creating special memories during the holidays that they over look their own needs.

Between finances, potential holiday hazards and overbooking your winter calendar, there's a multitude of reasons why Christmastime can be stressful for a large number of people. Still, that doesn't mean your holiday feast has to be a failure. Continue scrolling for more tips and best buys to create the best Christmas dinner for your loved ones.

Best tips to prepare for Christmas dinner

Ahead of the actual date for your Christmas dinner, it's a good idea to start planning certain aspects in advance. For starters, most large feasts (and cooking in general) come with the unfortunate task of cleaning up. Before worrying about checking off every food item off your shopping list, it might be worth making sure you're fully stocked up when it comes to cleaning supplies.

The Original Scrub Daddy $6 at Canadian Tire

Finish Dishwasher Detergent Tabs 55-pk $15 at Canadian Tire

Dawn Dish Soap $6 at Canadian Tire

Vileda Broom with Dustpan $12 at Canadian Tire

Vileda Spin Mop & Bucket $40 at Canadian Tire

SpongeTowels Paper Towel 6-pk $12 at Canadian Tire

Beyond cleaning supplies, if you're hosting a few more guests than the usual number of people you eat dinner with, you should also take note of other household essentials. That might include toilet paper, hand soap, napkins, batteries and other items you probably don't want to be low on.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue 12-pk $13 at Canadian Tire

Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap Refill $10 at Amazon

Duracell AAA Batteries, 24-pk $17 at Amazon

Christmas Napkins 100-pk $27 at Amazon

Christmas dinner shopping list

Between a roasted turkey or a whole chicken, to a range of classic sides including mashed potatoes, stuffing and veggies, Christmas dinner might be one of the most elaborate meals families have each year. In turn, it can be difficult to keep track of every dish you need to turn out a full festive feast.

While you might be tempted to go all-out with your cooking skills to impress your guests, you also don't want to stress yourself out to the point you don't enjoy the holiday season. For one, organizing your fridge and pantry might be a great way to prepare ahead of time; that'll ensure you know exactly what you already have (and need to buy) and that you'll easily be able to access your ingredients when starting to cook.

Shopping for Christmas dinner and cooking up the best holiday meal can be a massive undertaking, so don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. (Photo via Getty Images)

Additionally, don't be afraid to ask for help in the kitchen. Whether that's wrangling up some extra hands to peel vegetables and set the table, or buying instant or pre-made versions of side dishes, it's not a bad idea to seek assistance when you need it.

Writing out a shopping list, planning each dish you need to cook and setting a guest list are great ways to start your Christmas dinner prep. Below are a list of ingredients you don't necessarily have to buy item-by-item when figuring out your holiday feast menu. However, it's a overall list of things you might need in your kitchen to help you craft the best Christmas meal.

Meat and fish

Turkey

Chicken

Ham

Bacon

Charcuterie meat

Butterball Frozen Young Turkey 5-7kg $33 at Voilà

Butterball Frozen Boneless Turkey Breast $17 at Voilà

Fantino & Mondello Charcuterie Meat Trio $6 at Voilà

Sausages

Smoked salmon

Shrimp

Veggie or vegan meat alternatives

Compliments Frozen Wild Pacific Smoked Salmon $13 at Voilà

Compliments Frozen Raw Pacific White Shrimp $10 at Voilà

Gardein Frozen Vegan Stuffed Turk'y $11 at Voilà

Vegetables and fruit

Potatoes

Onions

Tomatoes

Celery

Peas

Carrots

Corn

Mushrooms

Squash

Betty Crocker Mashed Potatoes $2 at Amazon

Green Giant Summer Sweet Peas $1 at Voilà

Green Giant Corn Niblets $1 at Voilà

Compliments Sliced Mushrooms $2 at Voilà

Brussels sprouts

Parsnips

Cucumber

Cranberries

Cherries

Oranges

Lettuce or pre-prepared salads

Avocados

Romaine Lettuce 3-ct $8 at Voilà

Compliments Frozen Cranberries $4 at Voilà

Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic $13 at Amazon

Herbs

Ginger

Garlic

Lemons and limes

Soft drinks

Sparkling water

Coca-cola and other sodas

Tonic or soda water

Lemonade

Fruit juice, like apple, orange and pineapple

Montellier Carbonated Natural Mineral Water 12-pk $12 at Amazon

Fever-Tree Tonic Water Cans 8-pk $8 at Amazon

Allen's Apple Juice $4 at Voilà

Alcoholic drinks

Beer or cider

Wine

Spirits, like vodka, tequila, rum and gin

Champagne or prosecco

Treats

Chocolates

Fruit cake

Cake

Cookies or biscuits

Ferrero Collection Chocolates 15-pk $9 at Amazon

Milano Panettone Fruit Cake $11 at Voilà

Betty Crocker Angel Food Confetti Cake Mix $4 at Amazon

Quality Street Assorted Candies $7 at Amazon

Bakery items

Bread rolls

Croissants

Breadcrumbs

Baguette

Focaccia

Cornbread

Flatbread

Cooking essentials

Cooking oil

Salt and pepper

Vinegar

Stock cubes

Ketchup

Gravy

Cranberry sauce

Mina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1L $17 at Amazon

Knorr Chicken Bouillon Cubes 8-pk $21 at Amazon

French's Tomato Ketchup 1.5L $6 at Amazon

McCormick Gourmet Roast Gravy Mix $2 at Amazon

Butter

Milk

Cream

Cheese

Ice cream

Sugar

Flour

Lantic Granulated White Sugar $3 at Voilà

Billy Bee Pure Natural Honey $12 at Amazon

Eggs

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Custard

Honey

Jams and jellies

Kitchen essentials

Tin foil

Plastic wrap

Baking paper

Matches

Garbage bags

Alcan Aluminum Foil Heavy Duty 2-pk $16 at Amazon

Glad ClingWrap Plastic Wrap $4 at Amazon

Glad Small White Garbage Bags 100-pk $13 at Amazon

