Christmas dinner shopping list: Your ultimate guide for cooking the perfect holiday feast
Between worrying about making the best turkey to missing specific dinner-table necessities, crafting the best holiday meal can be a big task.
Christmas is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that doesn't mean prepping for festive gatherings is always completely devoid of stress. Crafting the perfect holiday feast for your loved ones can often become a major task, even if the end result comes with a plethora of good memories.
A recent survey found 31 per cent of Canadians are expecting this holiday season to be "more stressful than fun," a four per cent rise from last year's poll from Research Co. About a third of respondents within the 18-to-34 and 35-to-54 age groups believe the holiday season will be stressful; only 27 per cent of people polled aged 55 and over shared this view.
Moreover, the American Heart Association published a study last holiday season that had interesting insights. Sixty-three per cent of respondents claimed the holidays were more stressful than tax season, and 69 per cent noted eating healthy was a difficult thing to prioritize during this time. Additionally, 79 per cent of people surveyed agreed they're so focused on creating special memories during the holidays that they over look their own needs.
Between finances, potential holiday hazards and overbooking your winter calendar, there's a multitude of reasons why Christmastime can be stressful for a large number of people. Still, that doesn't mean your holiday feast has to be a failure. Continue scrolling for more tips and best buys to create the best Christmas dinner for your loved ones.
Best tips to prepare for Christmas dinner
Ahead of the actual date for your Christmas dinner, it's a good idea to start planning certain aspects in advance. For starters, most large feasts (and cooking in general) come with the unfortunate task of cleaning up. Before worrying about checking off every food item off your shopping list, it might be worth making sure you're fully stocked up when it comes to cleaning supplies.
The Original Scrub Daddy
Finish Dishwasher Detergent Tabs 55-pk
Dawn Dish Soap
Vileda Broom with Dustpan
Vileda Spin Mop & Bucket
SpongeTowels Paper Towel 6-pk
Beyond cleaning supplies, if you're hosting a few more guests than the usual number of people you eat dinner with, you should also take note of other household essentials. That might include toilet paper, hand soap, napkins, batteries and other items you probably don't want to be low on.
Cashmere Bathroom Tissue 12-pk
Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap Refill
Duracell AAA Batteries, 24-pk
Christmas Napkins 100-pk
Christmas dinner shopping list
Between a roasted turkey or a whole chicken, to a range of classic sides including mashed potatoes, stuffing and veggies, Christmas dinner might be one of the most elaborate meals families have each year. In turn, it can be difficult to keep track of every dish you need to turn out a full festive feast.
While you might be tempted to go all-out with your cooking skills to impress your guests, you also don't want to stress yourself out to the point you don't enjoy the holiday season. For one, organizing your fridge and pantry might be a great way to prepare ahead of time; that'll ensure you know exactly what you already have (and need to buy) and that you'll easily be able to access your ingredients when starting to cook.
Additionally, don't be afraid to ask for help in the kitchen. Whether that's wrangling up some extra hands to peel vegetables and set the table, or buying instant or pre-made versions of side dishes, it's not a bad idea to seek assistance when you need it.
Writing out a shopping list, planning each dish you need to cook and setting a guest list are great ways to start your Christmas dinner prep. Below are a list of ingredients you don't necessarily have to buy item-by-item when figuring out your holiday feast menu. However, it's a overall list of things you might need in your kitchen to help you craft the best Christmas meal.
Meat and fish
Turkey
Chicken
Ham
Bacon
Charcuterie meat
Butterball Frozen Young Turkey 5-7kg
Butterball Frozen Boneless Turkey Breast
Fantino & Mondello Charcuterie Meat Trio
Sausages
Smoked salmon
Shrimp
Veggie or vegan meat alternatives
Compliments Frozen Wild Pacific Smoked Salmon
Compliments Frozen Raw Pacific White Shrimp
Gardein Frozen Vegan Stuffed Turk'y
Vegetables and fruit
Potatoes
Onions
Tomatoes
Celery
Peas
Carrots
Corn
Mushrooms
Squash
Betty Crocker Mashed Potatoes
Green Giant Summer Sweet Peas
Green Giant Corn Niblets
Compliments Sliced Mushrooms
Brussels sprouts
Parsnips
Cucumber
Cranberries
Cherries
Oranges
Lettuce or pre-prepared salads
Avocados
Romaine Lettuce 3-ct
Compliments Frozen Cranberries
Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic
Herbs
Ginger
Garlic
Lemons and limes
Soft drinks
Sparkling water
Coca-cola and other sodas
Tonic or soda water
Lemonade
Fruit juice, like apple, orange and pineapple
Montellier Carbonated Natural Mineral Water 12-pk
Coca-Cola Cans 12-pk
Fever-Tree Tonic Water Cans 8-pk
Allen's Apple Juice
Alcoholic drinks
Beer or cider
Wine
Spirits, like vodka, tequila, rum and gin
Champagne or prosecco
Treats
Chocolates
Fruit cake
Cake
Cookies or biscuits
Ferrero Collection Chocolates 15-pk
Milano Panettone Fruit Cake
Betty Crocker Angel Food Confetti Cake Mix
Quality Street Assorted Candies
Bakery items
Bread rolls
Croissants
Breadcrumbs
Baguette
Focaccia
Cornbread
Flatbread
Cooking essentials
Cooking oil
Salt and pepper
Vinegar
Stock cubes
Ketchup
Gravy
Cranberry sauce
Mina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1L
Knorr Chicken Bouillon Cubes 8-pk
French's Tomato Ketchup 1.5L
McCormick Gourmet Roast Gravy Mix
Butter
Milk
Cream
Cheese
Ice cream
Sugar
Flour
Lantic Granulated White Sugar
Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Billy Bee Pure Natural Honey
Eggs
Mayonnaise
Mustard
Custard
Honey
Jams and jellies
Kitchen essentials
Tin foil
Plastic wrap
Baking paper
Matches
Garbage bags
Alcan Aluminum Foil Heavy Duty 2-pk
Glad ClingWrap Plastic Wrap
Glad Small White Garbage Bags 100-pk
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.