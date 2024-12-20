Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Christmas dinner shopping list: Your ultimate guide for cooking the perfect holiday feast

Between worrying about making the best turkey to missing specific dinner-table necessities, crafting the best holiday meal can be a big task.

Chris Stoodley
·Lifestyle and News Editor
A Santa Claus does Christmas dinner shopping at the grocery store, pushing a cart full of supermarket items.
Christmas dinner is one of the best parts of the holiday season, but it can also be a massive undertaking. Here's a shopping list of household items and ingredients you might need when starting to cooking your festive feast. (Photo via Getty Images)

Christmas is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that doesn't mean prepping for festive gatherings is always completely devoid of stress. Crafting the perfect holiday feast for your loved ones can often become a major task, even if the end result comes with a plethora of good memories.

A recent survey found 31 per cent of Canadians are expecting this holiday season to be "more stressful than fun," a four per cent rise from last year's poll from Research Co. About a third of respondents within the 18-to-34 and 35-to-54 age groups believe the holiday season will be stressful; only 27 per cent of people polled aged 55 and over shared this view.

Moreover, the American Heart Association published a study last holiday season that had interesting insights. Sixty-three per cent of respondents claimed the holidays were more stressful than tax season, and 69 per cent noted eating healthy was a difficult thing to prioritize during this time. Additionally, 79 per cent of people surveyed agreed they're so focused on creating special memories during the holidays that they over look their own needs.

Between finances, potential holiday hazards and overbooking your winter calendar, there's a multitude of reasons why Christmastime can be stressful for a large number of people. Still, that doesn't mean your holiday feast has to be a failure. Continue scrolling for more tips and best buys to create the best Christmas dinner for your loved ones.

Ahead of the actual date for your Christmas dinner, it's a good idea to start planning certain aspects in advance. For starters, most large feasts (and cooking in general) come with the unfortunate task of cleaning up. Before worrying about checking off every food item off your shopping list, it might be worth making sure you're fully stocked up when it comes to cleaning supplies.

Beyond cleaning supplies, if you're hosting a few more guests than the usual number of people you eat dinner with, you should also take note of other household essentials. That might include toilet paper, hand soap, napkins, batteries and other items you probably don't want to be low on.

Between a roasted turkey or a whole chicken, to a range of classic sides including mashed potatoes, stuffing and veggies, Christmas dinner might be one of the most elaborate meals families have each year. In turn, it can be difficult to keep track of every dish you need to turn out a full festive feast.

While you might be tempted to go all-out with your cooking skills to impress your guests, you also don't want to stress yourself out to the point you don't enjoy the holiday season. For one, organizing your fridge and pantry might be a great way to prepare ahead of time; that'll ensure you know exactly what you already have (and need to buy) and that you'll easily be able to access your ingredients when starting to cook.

A Santa Claus doing grocery shopping at the supermarket, reading a shopping list for a Christmas dinner.
Shopping for Christmas dinner and cooking up the best holiday meal can be a massive undertaking, so don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. (Photo via Getty Images)

Additionally, don't be afraid to ask for help in the kitchen. Whether that's wrangling up some extra hands to peel vegetables and set the table, or buying instant or pre-made versions of side dishes, it's not a bad idea to seek assistance when you need it.

Writing out a shopping list, planning each dish you need to cook and setting a guest list are great ways to start your Christmas dinner prep. Below are a list of ingredients you don't necessarily have to buy item-by-item when figuring out your holiday feast menu. However, it's a overall list of things you might need in your kitchen to help you craft the best Christmas meal.

  • Turkey

  • Chicken

  • Ham

  • Bacon

  • Charcuterie meat

  • Sausages

  • Smoked salmon

  • Shrimp

  • Veggie or vegan meat alternatives

  • Potatoes

  • Onions

  • Tomatoes

  • Celery

  • Peas

  • Carrots

  • Corn

  • Mushrooms

  • Squash

  • Brussels sprouts

  • Parsnips

  • Cucumber

  • Cranberries

  • Cherries

  • Oranges

  • Lettuce or pre-prepared salads

  • Avocados

  • Herbs

  • Ginger

  • Garlic

  • Lemons and limes

  • Sparkling water

  • Coca-cola and other sodas

  • Tonic or soda water

  • Lemonade

  • Fruit juice, like apple, orange and pineapple

  • Beer or cider

  • Wine

  • Spirits, like vodka, tequila, rum and gin

  • Champagne or prosecco

  • Chocolates

  • Fruit cake

  • Cake

  • Cookies or biscuits

  • Bread rolls

  • Croissants

  • Breadcrumbs

  • Baguette

  • Focaccia

  • Cornbread

  • Flatbread

  • Cooking oil

  • Salt and pepper

  • Vinegar

  • Stock cubes

  • Ketchup

  • Gravy

  • Cranberry sauce

  • Butter

  • Milk

  • Cream

  • Cheese

  • Ice cream

  • Sugar

  • Flour

  • Eggs

  • Mayonnaise

  • Mustard

  • Custard

  • Honey

  • Jams and jellies

  • Tin foil

  • Plastic wrap

  • Baking paper

  • Matches

  • Garbage bags

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories