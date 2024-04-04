Cleaning hack: I'm a homeowner, and these kitchen sink strainers 'make a huge difference' — they're on sale for $12

These kitchen sink strainers will prevent clogged drains — and they're on sale for $12. (Photos via Amazon)

Out of all the cleaning tasks around the house, cleaning the sink has to be my least favourite. Something about a clogged drain sends a shiver down my spine, but I may have finally found the perfect solution. After moving into a new home, one of the first things I did was swap the standard builder-grade kitchen drain stopper for a set of sink strainers from Amazon Canada. These strainers have been a game-changer for catching even the tiniest food scraps, helping to prevent clogged drains. Right now, this two-piece set is on sale for 21 percent off, making it a great time to stock up. Keep scrolling to see how it works and why it's worth it.

The details

Unlike most standard kitchen drain stops, these strainers have a fine perforated construction instead of slits that can allow food particles to build up and clog your sink.

According to the product description, these filters have 2mm diameter micro-perforations that "efficiently prevent even the smallest food particles from going through" — simply dump the mess into the trash and give them a quick rinse before replacing them in the sink.

This set of two strainer baskets is made from corrosion-free stainless steel and fits into most drains. They can be used in the kitchen, bathroom or laundry room to prevent blocked drains.

My Fengbao Kitchen Sink Strainer in action (I'll spare any images of it filled with food debris). (Photo via Kate Mendonca)

What others are saying

These sink strainers earned a 4.7-star average rating from more than 42,000 customer reviews, which was enough to convince me to make my purchase.

Shoppers have called them a "high-quality kitchen sink strainer" that works well and offers "great value for money."

"These drain catchers are awesome!" shared one reviewer, who called them "a perfect fit" for their kitchen sinks. "They catch everything except coffee grounds," they added.

Another noted that "the strainer holes are small," which makes them "very easy to clean" compared to similar items made with a mesh filter.

While some sink strainers allow food to pass through, the micro-perforations on the Fengbao set work to trap the smallest particles — even "grains of cooked rice."

Amazon shoppers have said that "you can't go wrong" with these strainers, and I'd have to agree. The only issue that may come up is if your sink drain is different from the standard size, as this filter has a 4.5-inch diameter.

Some other reviewers have also found that it "moves around when water is running" and wish that it was a "little heavier" to help it stay in place better.

Final thoughts

This strainer set has been a game-changer for someone who loathes touching the wet food debris that can pile up in the sink.

The wide rim makes it easy to remove this strainer from the sink without touching the food that's been trapped. It's also an affordable upgrade for any kitchen—just be sure to double-check your sink's measurements to make sure that this strainer will fit your space.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

