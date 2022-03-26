This Coach Outlet tote is shopper-approved for work, and it's 50% off right now!

The Coach Outlet City tote is perfect for heading back to the office.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As more and more workplaces are opening back up, many of us may find ourselves wondering what exactly to wear when we return to the office.

In case you find yourself in need of a new handbag for the job, Coach Outlet is one of our go-to destinations for easy everyday styles at affordable prices. They're known for their chic leather goods, many of which are idea for any office environment.

Whether your vibe is polished and professional or more laid-back, one handbag in particular is a top choice among shoppers thanks to its versatility and practical design.

City Tote. Image via Coach Outlet.

$175 $350 at Coach Outlet

The City Tote has all the elements you could hope for in an everyday office bag: a roomy interior with plenty of space to store your laptop, lunch, water bottle, wallet, phone and more. It also features long straps that make it easy to carry this bag over your shoulder.

Since this bag is made with Coach's signature coated canvas, its exterior is also resistant to stains and scratches that might result from everyday wear and tear.

It's available to shop in four neutral colours, all of which are trimmed with leather accents and metallic hardware.

What people are saying

The City Tote is a favourite among Coach Outlet shoppers, and has earned a 4.2-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews. In addition to being an ideal choice for the office, shoppers say that this tote is a great choice for running errands or travelling.

"This tote is so beautiful, it is the perfect size as an office bag. The colours are stunning and there are multiple wallet choices that will match! I love it," shared one reviewer.

"For an everyday bag, it is big, but if you like a big bag, this is perfect," said another shopper. "I use it as an everyday bag, but it would be good for traveling, work or as a baby bag as well."

Story continues

City Tote In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

$175 $350 at Coach Outlet

Due to its roomy size, shoppers have found that they have plenty of storage space, which is essential for busy days on the go.

"I can not say enough good things about this bag," said one Coach Outlet customer. "It holds my laptop and lunch bag, with room for more. Super durable and all the best compliments."

As this bag is a tote, it has an open top rather than a zippered closure. If you're looking for a similar style with a slightly more secure design, then you may want to opt for the Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas, which offers a similar look with a zip top.

Verdict

Now that more of us will be heading back to the office, it's the ideal time to think about giving our workwear wardrobe a refresh. That includes handbags, and Coach Outlet shoppers agree that the City Tote is a top choice for everyday use.

It has a spacious interior that accommodates a purse organizer and all your other essentials. Although it does have an open top, it's easy to see why so many people are fans of this versatile tote.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.