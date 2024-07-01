Coi Leray Says She's 'Super Excited to Launch' Camp Courage Foundation to Empower and Connect Youth (Exclusive)

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time," the Grammy-nominated hitmaker tells PEOPLE of launching her new nonprofit in her New Jersey hometown

Jermaine Jackson Coi Leray at the Great Falls Youth Center

Coi Leray is giving back to her hometown in a major way!

On Monday, July 1, the Grammy-nominated “Players” artist announced the launch of Camp Courage Foundation, her new nonprofit organization dedicated to “empowering and connecting individuals of all ages in inner cities,” per a press release shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Jermaine Jackson Coi Leray

The philanthropic initiative was launched in Coi's Paterson, New Jersey, hometown amid her national Magic Hour tour with headliner and R&B singer Jhené Aiko.

The double-platinum star made a stop at the Great Falls Youth Center on July 1 to celebrate her Camp Courage launch, as her organization’s ultimate goal is to create “a nurturing and inclusive environment” where youth can “collaborate, support one another and build lasting relationships to give them skills and opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Related: Coi Leray Is Aiming for Icon Status and Defying Doubters: 'Always a Villain in Every Superhero Movie' (Exclusive)

Jermaine Jackson Coi Leray

“That's why I started my Camp Courage World Foundation,” Leray tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I'm super excited to launch that at the top of 2024. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. I finally thought of an amazing name for it, and I'm excited.”

She adds, “We're focusing on mental health because I feel like that's something that I've dealt with my entire life, my childhood, growing up and now and there's so many things that I do that I'm pretty sure that these girls would want to know and learn.”

Jermaine Jackson Coi Leray

Related: Melle Mel Talks Coi Leray's 'The Message' Sample: 'A Real Hit Record Never Goes Bad' (Exclusive)

The latest youth center event combined Leray’s love for healthy eating with her mission to promote independence and nutrition through a special cooking class, inspired by her Cooking With Coi YouTube show and now-viral videos where she cooks on the side of the road during tour stops.

Alongside 30 at-risk elementary and middle school youth from her hometown, the “No More Parties” recording artist participated in a “transformative culinary workshop,” where she taught the youngsters how to turn simple ingredients into delicious and quick home-cooked meals — including root beer floats and nachos.

Jermaine Jackson Coi Leray

In addition to learning Leray’s cool cooking tips, each youth participant also received generous Adidas gifts, courtesy of the music sensation, to motivate them to lead healthier lifestyles.

Leray’s nonprofit launch comes just before she’s set to hit the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 1, where she’ll once again open up for Aiko. The Billboard-charting hitmaker is on tour with the “Sativa” songstress through Aug. 22, where they’ll wrap in Columbus, Ohio.

Jermaine Jackson Coi Leray

Most recently, Leray dropped her Lemon Cars EP on May 24, and the project features her single of the same name. She touched on the project’s arrival last month in an Instagram post displaying its cover artwork and tracklist.

“Never dumb your self down to lift any one up. Be okay with walking away from whatever isn’t helping you grow. We can’t change anyone but ourselves so be very self aware and focus on YOU," she wrote in the post's caption at the time. "Have more fun. Invest in yourself. Pray. Enjoy . See you on tour.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.