Colin Egglesfield Says Life 'Hasn't Been the Easiest' as He Reveals His Cancer Has Returned for a Third Time

The actor was first diagnosed with cancer in 2006

Colin Egglesfield's cancer has returned for a third time.

The 51-year-old actor, who has appeared on shows like All My Children and Melrose Place, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 23, that the "beginning to this year hasn’t been the easiest," as he recently underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

"Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you’re not alone with whatever you’re facing and that it’s important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it," wrote Egglesfield.

Egglesfield, who said he has been visiting the City of Hope Center in Phoenix for the past few months after the recurrence was caught "early," opted for the procedure after "a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals."



Related: Celebs Who Have Had Skin Cancer — and What They Do Now to Prevent Recurrence

He was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2006, just months after he began his role as Josh Madden on All My Children. A year after undergoing surgery to remove it, he discovered it had spread to his other testicle, Parade reports.



His post included a photo of his abdomen post-surgery, as well as an image of himself using a walker while being assisted by medical staff.

He also shared a quote from one of his previous interviews that reflects the mindset he is trying to maintain throughout his recovery.

"It’s not the hand that you've been dealt because you can’t change that. It’s how you play the cards that counts," the quote reads.

Related: Stars Who Have Had Breast Cancer and Shared Their Stories

Colin Egglesfield/Instagram Colin Egglesfield poses underneath a balloon banner that says "Celebrate Life"

In a follow-up post, Egglesfield said he's now back home and recovering.

"I was in the hospital for just a couple days, had my surgery, and from what the doctor said, he says surgery went really well," said Egglesfield.

After expressing his gratitude for the support he's received, he admitted that he is "still a little sore" but "walking around gingerly."

He later shared a separate post where he revealed that he had his first post-surgery check-up.

"Things are on track and I’m feeling positive large part due to the amazing peeps at @cityofhope hospital and their amazing @cityofhopecancerfighters team. 🫶," he wrote.

He ended his post by stating that while he's had feelings of "gratitude, fear, hope, frustration, anger, and folly," he's found comfort in taking everything day by day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What’s helped is slowing down and finding space to voice what’s really swirling in the background of all of this without comment of it or trying to fix it," he wrote. "Just letting it out and let it be what it is."



Read the original article on People