Are colon cleanses necessary? Experts weigh in on potential risks.

In recent years, colon cleansing supplements have grown in popularity. These types of cleanse products promise a range of health benefits, from weight loss to feeling more energized.

Colon cleansing capsules, teas and powders may tout “detoxifying” benefits, but there is little scientific evidence to back up their effectiveness, and importantly, their safety.

In fact, one of the most serious risks associated with the consumption of colon cleansing supplements is kidney failure, says Dr. Hisham Hussan, MD, a gastroenterologist at UC Davis Health.

Here’s why gastroenterologists recommend steering clear of these supplements.

How does the colon function?

The colon plays an immensely important role in the digestive system. It extracts water, nutrients and electrolytes from partially digested food, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In recent years, research has revealed the colon is also where the majority of the microbiome resides, says Dr. Chris Damman, MD, MA a gastroenterologist and clinical associate professor of Gastroenterology and Medicine at the University of Washington Medical School.

Think of the colon as a “built-in bioreactor in your gut,” Damman says. “It's manufacturing the leftovers in your food - things like fiber and plant polyphenols.” Ultimately, this process supports metabolism, immunity and even neurocognition, he says.

What are colon cleanses?

“Colon cleansing” is a lay term “that’s not really endorsed by the medical field,” Damman says. Colon cleansing is not to be confused with bowel preparation, which is performed before a colonoscopy, he emphasizes. It involves consuming “liquids that help push through the stool and clean out your colon,” he says.

Over the counter colon cleansing supplements, such as capsules, tea and powders, contain natural laxatives and plant fibers, per Healthline.

Proponents of colon cleansing claim that it can help rid the body of toxins, boost energy, promote weight loss, experience fewer headaches, and reduce the risk of developing colon cancer. However, there isn’t much evidence to support these purported benefits.

Are colon cleanses good for you?

Hussan doesn’t recommend that the public use over-the-counter colon cleansing products to maintain health. There is little evidence to back the benefits of performing a colon cleanse without reason, he says.

“I wouldn't recommend doing colon cleanses at home,” Damman echoes.

If you are experiencing gastrointestinal concerns, rather than attempting to cleanse your colon at home, you should always speak with your primary care doctor or gastroenterologist to discuss symptoms you are experiencing, Hussan underscores.

Are colon cleanses safe?

When it comes to any kind of over-the-counter product, it’s important to know the risks. The risks associated with colon cleansing supplements will vary from product to product, depending on the ingredients, Hussan says.

Colon cleansing supplements do not require approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Anything that changes the physiology of the colon could have positive and negative effects,” Damman says. “This is why FDA approval and rigorous research is so important to ensure that the balance of those effects are positive,” he stresses.

Colon cleansing supplements may lead to dehydration, Hussan says. If you have a pre-existing kidney condition, cleansing your colon may cause an electrolyte imbalance in the bloodstream, he adds. An electrolyte imbalance can trigger a loss of consciousness or kidney damage, per Healthline. In extreme cases, consuming colon cleansing supplements may lead to kidney failure.

What promotes colon health?

“Colonic health largely comes down to diet, and the most important things for diet are [plant-based] foods,” Damman says. “Increasing high fiber foods like nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables and whole grains” can provide positive benefits, he says.

Nutrition isn't the only factor that impacts colon health. Regular exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on the gut microbiome, Damman says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cleanse your colon: potential risks and when to see a doctor.