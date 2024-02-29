Colorectal cancer is the 2nd deadliest cancer in Canada. Symptoms, screening and everything else you need to know

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and a Canadian non-profit dedicated to spreading awareness of the disease is urging people to get screened. (Photo via Getty Images)

A Canadian non-profit focused on spreading colorectal cancer awareness is urging people across the country to be more proactive.

Earlier this week, Colorectal Cancer Canada released its call to action — Save Butts, Save Lives: Take The Pledge — ahead of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. The campaign urged Canadians to get screened for colorectal cancer — the second deadliest cancer in Canada — with a goal of increasing the number of people who get screened to 60 per cent.

"Being number one isn't something we hope for with colorectal cancer," the non-profit's president and CEO, Barry D. Stein, said in the news release, adding only about 40 per cent of eligible Canadians participate in screening for the disease.

Currently, Canadian screening policies recommend average-risk adults get screened for colorectal cancer at age 50 and above. However, recent research from the American Cancer Society indicated more and more young people are dying from the disease.

While lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer in Canada, an annual report released in January noted colorectal cancer is the first leading cause of cancer death amongst men under 50, and the second behind breast cancer for women in that age group. That's compared to the late-1990s, where colorectal cancer was the fourth-leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women under 50.

The report also estimated in 2024, the United States will see more than 152,000 new cases of colorectal cancer amongst men and women. Out of all cases for the year, there could also be more than 53,000 deaths.

In Canada, it was estimated in 2023 that 24,100 Canadians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 9,300 Canadians will die from it — representing 11 per cent of all cancer deaths in 2023.

Bishop Brigante is pushing to lower the age of colorectal cancer in Canada. (Photo via Bishop Brigante)

One of those patients is Ontario-based rapper Bishop Brigante, who was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer last October.

"I'm 45. I could've been fighting this in my 30s," Brigante, who's from Scarborough, Ont. but is now based in Hamilton, Ont., previously told Yahoo Canada. "I could've been fighting this sooner and it would've been a completely different fight."

In late January, Brigante created a petition urging medical professionals and policymakers to push for a lower age criteria when it comes to colonoscopies in Canada. At more than 28,000 signatures as of Feb. 28, the petition urges for that criteria to be set at age 30, specifically for men.

While his petition was read at the Queen's Park Legislative Assembly of Ontario on Feb. 20 and tabled into Parliament, he should see a response in March.

"I honestly believe if they take away this age criteria, we will save so many lives, and that's important to me."Bishop Brigante

But what exactly is colorectal cancer and should Canadians worry about developing the disease? Read on to learn more.

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer is a disease that affects your large intestine (colon) or your rectum (the end of the colon).

Colon and rectal cancers are grouped together as colorectal cancer because the two organs are made of the same tissues without a distinct border between them.

When cells in the colon or rectum no longer grow or behave normally, the changes may lead to non-cancerous tumours, precancerous conditions (i.e. adenomas) or colorectal cancer.

While the majority of colorectal cancer cases affect people over age 50 in Canada, more younger people are dying of the disease, including actor Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 at age 43. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

What are the warning signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer may not present any significant signs or symptoms in its early stages, making it all the more important to stay up-to-date on your colon health and get screened regularly. If caught in its early stages, colorectal cancer is 90 per cent curable.

According to the American Cancer Society, a polyp can take as long as 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer. Therefore, symptoms often only start appearing once a tumour grows and affects the surrounding organs and tissues. The early signs of colorectal cancer are often similar to other health conditions, including anemia and irritable bowel syndrome.

Dr. Monika Krzyzanowska, a medical oncologist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, told Yahoo Canada in a previous interview that one of the early signs of the disease is a change in bowel habits.

"[People] may not be going as often [to the bathroom] as they usually do," she told Yahoo Canada. "The calibre of your stool may change. For example, it can become thinner or more narrow."

Krzyzanowska notes abdominal pain, bleeding and unexplained weight loss are causes for concern, alongside iron-deficiency anemia.

"One of the things people may not know [to pay attention to] is iron-deficiency anemia," she added. "They may be feeling tired, go see their family doctor and are found to be anemic. This can sometimes be an initial presentation of colon cancer."

Constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain may be signs of colon cancer. (Photo via Getty Images)

Other signs or symptoms of colorectal cancer may include:

Diarrhea

Constipation

Narrow stool (compared to average)

Blood in the stool

Unexplained weight loss

Anemia

Abdominal cramps and pain

Nausea and vomiting

Pain or discomfort in the rectum

Bleeding from the rectum

Krzyzanowska says the urgent symptoms you should never ignore are "any sort of severe abdominal pain or abdominal pain associated with nausea, vomiting and an inability to pass stool," as they could be symptoms of a bowel obstruction.

Who is at risk for colorectal cancer?

While colorectal cancer can affect anyone, people living with inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis are at an increased risk compared to others.

Risk factors include a family history of polyps and colon cancer, obesity, smoking, alcohol, sedentary behaviour and a diet high in processed food and red meat.

"Ironically, a lot of the lifestyle factors [that are good for colon health] are good for other things as well," says Krzyzanowska, who added "having a healthy diet, not smoking and having a good weight" can decrease your risk of the disease.

Why are more young people dying of colorectal cancer?

For the first time ever, more than two million new overall cancer cases are projected for 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. Despite this growth, no one can say for certain why colorectal cancer numbers are increasing amongst young people.

However, some experts theorize increased incidence rates could be linked to dietary or lifestyle factors. Still, learning your family history of colorectal cancer, getting regular medical checkups, exercising and consuming a good diet are all key to leading a healthy life.

