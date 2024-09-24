The Common Pieces Of Travel Advice You Should Actually Ignore

Some travel advice is common for a reason, but these frequent tips may inadvertently tank your trip. Thomas Barwick via Getty Images

Put your passport somewhere safe. Wear comfortable shoes for trips that involve a lot of walking. Check the weather at your destination before packing. Avoid excursions that exploit or endanger animals.

When it comes to traveling, much of the advice you receive can be helpful. But there is also information people share that may unknowingly make your trip less fun.

We talked to some travel industry professionals to get their take on common travel advice that you should probably blow off. Read on for their advice:

‘Go here. It’s huge on TikTok and Instagram.’

“What can be gorgeous on the ’gram can often be totally misleading and disappointing,” said Alice Teramoto, a destination specialist at the travel agency Goway.

Though social media can highlight amazing travel focal points, it’s not always showing you the full experience. Instagram vs. reality, anyone?

“You have to consider the big picture: Is it worth the journey? Is there more to it than just a photo-op? Is it only worth visiting at a certain time? Is it going to be overrun with tourists vying for a photo?” Teramoto said.

Before booking a destination or hitting up an excursion just because you saw it on TikTok, take a moment to dig a little deeper than social media apps. Read reviews on places like Tripadvisor and Yelp and ask people you know who may have been to that location IRL. Try and get an idea of what that place would actually be like without that perfect camera filter applied to the photos or the strategic editing of videos by someone desperate to get likes on their content.

‘The sooner you book, the cheaper it will be.’

Although booking early can certainly save you money, you can sometimes benefit from last-minute deals and flash sales.

“I have been a digital nomad for over seven years, and I have seen firsthand that flexibility with your travel plans might lead to better deals closer to your travel date,” said Rosie Bell, a travel journalist and an educator on location independence at Discovery Sessions.

“This is especially true for airfare, which uses dynamic pricing,” she added. For instance, just two days before her recent trip to Barcelona from London, Bell snagged an incredible deal that was 50% less than what she found on travel sites beforehand.

Packaging your trips by bundling hotel, airfare and car rentals can also save you some money, she added.

Bell said that sometimes where you book can be more important than when you book: “For example, there might be better rates when you buy a flight on an airline’s app versus their website or third-party sites.”

‘Always avoid tourist traps.’

Though it’s true that most people would rather steer clear of crowded places, there’s a reason why certain attractions draw so much attention.

“Iconic landmarks and cultural sites offer insight into the heart of a destination, and experiencing them firsthand adds significant value to any trip,” said Angie Rice, owner of Boutique Travel Advisors in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Even locals appreciate these famous spots, and visiting them can provide a better understanding of the region’s heritage and significance,” she said. Sometimes it’s worth embracing your inner tourist to gain a fuller appreciation of the destination.

And don’t necessarily pass up the touristy tours. “One bit of travel advice I always tell my clients to ignore is ‘don’t take the cheesy hop-on, hop-off bus tours,’” said Chip Wilson, owner and travel adviser with MCW Travel. Those, he said, are actually some of the best ways to see a destination quickly and get familiar with it. It then allows you to go back to the areas that interested you most to explore them more in depth.

Visiting "tourist traps" can be worth it. PhotoAlto/Gabriel Sanchez via Getty Images

‘Don’t travel during peak season.’

Peak season may be more crowded, but booking only off-season can mean you’re missing out on key highlights of a particular destination. “There are certain experiences, like whale watching or events like Carnival, that can only be enjoyed during peak season,” Rice said.

These are events that can define the culture and character of a destination, making a visit during these times an unforgettable experience. “It’s about finding the right balance between personal preferences and the specific reasons for traveling at a given time,” she added.

To see the cherry blossoms in Japan, for instance, you need to go in the spring when they are in full blossom. But traveling to Egypt off-season can mean you’ll get much more personal with some of the most ancient treasures of the world.

“If you want to take pictures without tons of random tourists in the background at the Great Pyramids, the Sphinx, Abu Simbel temple, Queen Hatshepsut temple or the Valley of the Kings, you should consider traveling anytime between the end of May and the end of August,” said Mahmoud Gebril, founder of luxury Middle Eastern tour company Osiris Tours. “Not only will you avoid the crowds, but you will also get a great price as well.”

‘Travel insurance isn’t worth it.’

“One piece of advice you should ignore is people who say you do not need travel insurance. You do when something goes wrong,” said Lisa Niver, a travel expert and author of “Brave-ish: One Break-up, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.” “I have been in a hurricane on a ship, my cruise company went bankrupt seven days after Sept. 11, medical emergencies, dive accidents. Trust me. Travel insurance!”

There are many different ways to get travel protection, whether that’s clicking a box when checking out on a travel site or your airline’s app or purchasing directly from a travel insurance company. Read this to make sure you avoid common travel insurance booking mistakes.

‘Booking on your own is cheaper than booking with a travel agent.’

“Many modern travel advisers charge the same prices as if you booked everything yourself, so using one doesn’t cost you any extra,” explained Melanie Marsell, co-founder of boutique travel company Dive the Americas.

Travel agents typically make their money through commissions from hotels and other partners, not by marking up your trip. “When an agent has a good relationship with a hotel or tour provider, they often get access to the best deals, which can mean even lower rates than what’s available online,” Marsell said.

Agencies, she explained, are also likely to offer perks like room upgrades, resort credits, free breakfast, local tips, packing lists, 24/7 in-country assistance and even payment plans, giving you more value for your money.

Find a travel agent who has knowledge of the place you want to travel to and is up on the latest in hotels and amenities. Though some book vacations everywhere, there are some who specialize in certain regions, whether it’s European vacations or the Caribbean.

‘Always bring a carry-on.’

This common piece of advice is a huge pet peeve ofDevaki Das, founder of luxury travel concierge service Weave a Thousand Journeys. Sure, you want to pack less for a backpacking trip across Europe when you’re going to be carrying your belongings on your back, but if you’re going to be indulging, Das is not a fan.

Power to the people who can pack for a trip with just a carry-on, but that’s also not the preferred method of Colleen Newvine, author of“Your Mini Sabbatical,”a guidebook on how and why to travel for longer than the typical American vacation.

“Can I pack for a conference or a long weekend in just my carry-on? Yes. But I find it takes so much more mental labor that I’m easily burning $35 worth of my time to streamline my wardrobe and shoes to fit,” she said, nodding to paying the fee it typically costs to check a bag.

Plus, she said, if you end up needing an extra outfit and having to buy something at your destination, chances are you’ll pay at least what you paid to check a bag and probably can’t fit it into your small carry-on.

“Just like we have a cultural obsession that says early risers are more productive or better people, there’s a story that only needing a carry-on means you’re a more sophisticated, skilled traveler,” Newvine said. She ignores this and packs what she thinks she needs, even if that requires an extra or bigger suitcase.

Don't let your trip suffer for the sake of saving suitcase space. shih-wei via Getty Images

‘Avoid all street foods.’

“Exploring a new destination’s cuisine is one of the best ways to connect with its culture, and trying local dishes is an exciting and tasty way to discover new flavors that you might even bring home with you,” explained Lotte Nash, head of emerging markets and a luxury travel expert at Wayfairer Travel.

Many travelers play it safe by avoiding street food in fear of illnesses, but by doing so, they miss out on some of the most authentic and delicious parts of local culture. “Street food can be just as safe — if not safer — than some restaurants, especially when you choose vendors with long lines and lots of local customers,” Nash said.

Choose vendors whose food is prepared fresh right in front of you, so you can see the hygiene firsthand. You can also book a street-food tour, which many markets offer, so that you have a company arranging the places to eat for you, helping to ensure you’re dining at safe spots.

‘Exchange your money at the airport.’

“While it’s convenient, exchanging currency at the airport is often the worst option due to high fees and poor exchange rates,” said Kevin Mercier, a travel blogger at Kevmrc Travel.

Many travelers are told to exchange money at the airport for convenience, but he recommended only doing so if you need a small amount right away.

“You’ll get much better rates at local ATMs or reputable currency exchange locations,” Mercier said. American currency can often serve as a backup, and using a credit card or withdrawing cash from ATMs is usually a more cost-effective approach.

‘Avoid public transit.’

There are some places where she would always choose to take a taxi over public transport, especially if traveling alone or in a dangerous area, but Mimi Gee, founder of Find Your Resort, is a big fan of exploring via public transit.

“I’ve had clients tell me that they’ve spent a long weekend in London and are planning on traveling by Uber everywhere, and I tell them to consider the bus instead,” Gee said.

Public transit can end up being much more reasonable in comparison with taxis. And in heavy city traffic, the train may even be faster. Many public transit trips can also be scenic, letting you relax while someone else does the driving and look out the window to get a sense of a place.

