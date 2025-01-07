Connections hints, clues and answers on Tuesday, January 7 2025
WARNING: THERE ARE CONNECTIONS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 7, 2025 NYT CONNECTIONS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.
Ready?
OK!
Have you been playing Connections, the super fun word game from the New York Times that has people sharing those multi-colored squares on social media like they did with Wordle? It’s pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we’re here to help you out with some clues and the answer for the four categories that you need to know:
1. Sing out loud.
2. You might attach these to titles.
3. Describing a bunch.
4. These are repeated three times.
The answers are below this photo:
1. Vocal music
2. Book subtitles
3. A handful of
4. _____ is ____ (is ____)
