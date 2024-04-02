Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle jets to Paris for 'trip of a lifetime' bachelorette party

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 26: Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and fiancée Lauren Kyle are seen on the Red Carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Lauren Kyle and her girlfriends are celebrating her upcoming wedding in style.

Over the weekend, the fiancée of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid jetted off to France for Kyle's bachelorette party. While Kyle kept quiet about the festivities on social media, her friends, including several wives and girlfriends of NHLers, shared a glimpse into the fun.

Celeste Desjardins, girlfriend of Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, uploaded photos to Instagram featuring herself, Kyle, Alexie Andlauer (Ryan McLeod’s girlfriend), Rachel Yelena Gagner (Sam Gagner's wife), Francesca Vangel (Patrick Maroon's wife), and Sarah Nancsik, who is engaged to McDavid's brother.

Partygoers playfully posed with masks of the groom-to-be — and their pilot even getting in on the action.

Desjardins captioned the post: "Paris — Courchevel. Day one of the trip of a lifetime with the most special girls."

Nancsik also shared photos from the weekend, including Paris scenes and a group picture outdoors wearing matching rubber boots at the Veuve Clicquot vineyard. She captioned it: "Cheers to our girl in Champagne [Lauren Kyle]!"

Kyle and McDavid have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, however, in a February interview with GQ, the Richmond Hill, Ont.-born athlete said Kyle has been taking the reins when it comes to wedding planning.

"I've got to make sure that I've got my guys dressed, looking good and heading down the aisle on time," McDavid shared of his wedding planning to-do list. "That's been my role so far. Maybe Lauren will ask for some help as we get a little closer. But so far, it's been easy."

When pressed for details, the NHLer said he'll be outfitting his wedding party in looks from Maison Cloakroom, a Montreal-based clothing brand.

"I'm getting all the guys some nice black suits to look good on the big day. We bounced around a couple of different ideas. It's going to be a summer wedding, so I was worried about the fellas being too hot," he

"I was suggesting something a little bit lighter and not black suits. But ultimately, Lauren wanted something a little bit more traditional and that's the way we're going to go."

He added: “...If Lauren found out I was telling people, she'd be mad. She wants to keep it a surprise for everybody that's going to be there.”

The couple, who started dating in 2015, announced their engagement in June 2023 with a carousel of romantic photos from their surprise engagement celebration.

Kyle shared just how much she is looking forward to tying the knot with the NHLer.

"I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to," Kyle wrote. "I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together."

