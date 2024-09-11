Cos Brings Fall 2024 See Now, Buy Now Quiet Luxury to New York Fashion Week

Cos took over the massive Agger Fish Building at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Tuesday afternoon to show its see now, buy now fall 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week, and packed the seats with editors and influencers.

It was the third New York runway show for the H&M-owned accessible brand helmed by Royal College of Art-trained creative director Karin Gustafsson, which won over the fashion crowd from the start. The stores became must-stops during European fashion weeks, before the brand started slowly but steadily expanding in America.

“We have a synergy with New York and our aesthetic,” Gustafsson said of showing the brand’s elevated Atelier and regular collections for men and women, loosely inspired by the work of choreographer Pina Bausch, and the dance between structure and fluidity in clothing.

That resulted in an array of quiet luxury pieces that can play well with designer ones, capturing a similar spirit of minimalism seen in Toteme, The Row and Bottega Veneta, among others.

The collection ticked off seasonal trends with great-looking draped wool outerwear and tailoring, oversized leather jackets, exaggerated barrel leg trousers, scarfy dresses and tie neck blouses, sheer layers and spidery knits.

Cos’ growing accessories business was also on view. “The ballet shoes we really believe in, we had them in the show in shearling, pop green and pink,” said Gustafsson, explaining that the pretty beaded tassels on the toes of some were actually earrings that can be used as shoe decoration. “We also believe in matching socks to ballet shoes,” she said, of the sock bootie effect.

There were several new clutches, some with tassel details, and a shopper tote. The designer also upped the ante on eveningwear with a beautiful bias-cut black gown with a dramatically low back tied with two ribbons, and a sweeping ivory train. Coming soon to a store near you soon.

