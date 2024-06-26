Costco Customers Are Obsessed With These Japanese Ice Cream Bars

We didn't think it was possible, but Costco has a new dessert that fans are raving over—and it isn't in the warehouse's beloved bakery.

Across social media, people are falling in love with Lotte Ghana Japanese ice cream bars. A sort of ice cream bar-cookie hybrid, the treat features vanilla ice cream dipped in a chocolate and almond coating on one side, and vanilla ice cream in between a butter cookie bar on the other. A box costs $10.79 and comes with 12 bars.

Although the ice cream bars were spotted just recently, customers are already obsessed. One person who shared a post about the dessert on Reddit declared that they're "so damn good." And nearly everyone in the comments agreed with them.

"Small but delicious. The chocolate, the ice cream, and the cookie, all parts are delicious, but I think I like the cookie the best!" said one user.

"Thumbs up from us too. They are small, definitely suggest a banana for scale in pictures," another Redditor chimed in.

The ice cream bars were once available for purchase on Amazon, but are currently listed as "unavailable" with no word on if it'll be back in stock. On the plus side, you can still shop for the Japanese ice cream bars and other Costco items without a warehouse membership by using Instacart or Uber Eats.

