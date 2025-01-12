Council offers free cycling lessons to adults

The sessions aim to help people learn to ride a bike and develop their confidence [Coventry City Council]

A council is offering free cycling lessons to adults in Coventry.

The sessions will be delivered outdoors at the Canal Basin in small groups to help people learn to ride a bike and develop their confidence.

Coventry City Council said that bikes and helmets could be provided free of charge during the classes which will be held during February, March and April.

It added that booking online was essential to attend the lessons.

