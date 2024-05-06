The creative hub in the heart of Gloucester

There's a growing community of artists and creatives in the heart of Gloucester, giving people the chance to start new projects.

Jolt Studios in Kings Square offers a community space for solo workers or smaller projects, as well as fully fledged studios for more established businesses.

Filmmakers, guitar designers and DJs are among the professionals who use the space, as well as tattoo artists and clothing brands.

Jenna Thorensson recenty joined the space, after leaving university and moving back into her parents house.

Speaking to BBC Radio Gloucestershire, she said: "I joined here when I finished studying illustration at Falmouth Uni. I moved back home... and found Jolt online.

"I started off using the communal space and met loads of people and was introduced to loads of people, which was super helpful.

"I feel like I learnt more from spending time here than I did at uni about the industry."

She added through the mentoring she "actually narrowed in on what I want to do... which is logo and branding design for creative businesses.

"I actually recently did the logo for Gloucester Independent Film Festival (Which was started by another resident in the space)."

In the space you're given a desk, drawers and a chair, and the residents are encouraged to decorate their area.

Jenna is the newest Jolt resident, but it will not be staying that way for long, with some of her friends soon joining her.

"Community is definitely the best thing about this space."

Also making use of the space is Jonathan Katona and his partner who create light installations, who said proximty to other creatives was one of the most important aspects of working at Jolt.

"It's a melting pot, and a source of inspiration," he said.