Cuyana vs. Madewell: Which brand's classic leather tote should be your go-to?
Our style editor put these roomy shopper favorites to the test to find out whether either bag is worth the splurge.
If you've ever looked for a high-quality leather tote that's ideal for travel or a long commute, Cuyana's Classic Easy Zipper Tote and Madewell's The Zip-Top Essential Tote have probably popped up in your search. The two carryalls are among the most recommended on the Internet. Both are made from 100% leather, and they have spacious interiors and classic designs that won't go out of style.
So, which one do you choose? These bags are an investment — $198 for Madewell and $298 for Cuyana — and you don't want to drop a bunch of cash on one without being 100% sure. But that's where I come in. I've often wondered which one is the better buy, so I ordered both to put them to the test.
The matchup:
Ultra-smooth and supple, this Italian leather bag looks and feels luxe. It holds a ton and can be customized with matching accessories.
- Leather is very soft
- Flexible shape
- Comes in variety of colors and sizes
- More expensive
Though it's stiffer than its competitor, this structured tote is equally spacious. It can be worn two ways and has two extra pockets compared with the Cuyana. It only comes in one color, though.
- Spacious
- Can be worn two ways
- Exterior pocket and water bottle holder
- Comes in only one color
- Can feel a bit stiff
Cuyana vs. Madewell: Material
Both totes are made from 100% leather, but they certainly feel different. The Madewell leather tote is much more structured. It's stiffer and can stand on its own even when it's empty. In contrast, the Cuyana is crafted from a softer, more supple Italian leather that feels more luxurious. Its pebbled texture is appealing to touch, plus the bag is Leather Working Group-certified, which means the leather was tanned in an environmentally responsible manner.
The straps of the Madewell bag are more rigid and feature more of a raw edge compared with the softer straps of the Cuyana. After carrying both bags for several hours, I found the Cuyana's straps more comfortable on my shoulder. However, I do prefer the Madewell tote when I'm placing my bag on the floor, as it has a flat bottom to help keep it upright. The Cuyana tote tips over unless it is packed to the brim, and since the leather is so nice, I'd hate to put it down on a dirty floor.
Cuyana vs. Madewell: Size and storage
Both bags are about the same size — the Cuyana tote is a tiny bit taller, by about an inch — and have plenty of room for your essentials (and probably some non-essentials). I can easily fit my laptop, a water bottle, and even a sweater and still have space for smaller items like my phone, wallet, keys and lip balm. But if you're someone who stuffs way too much in your — no judgment — I would opt for the Cuyana. The flexible design allows you to squeeze a bit more inside.
The Cuyana sports an inner strap where you can attach your keys, so you won't have to dig around to find them — much appreciated in a bag this size. But the Madewell ultimately takes the win here, as it has an extra exterior pocket on the back for quick access to your frequently used items, plus a stretchy strap inside to keep your water bottle secure and upright to prevent spills.
Cuyana vs. Madewell: Style
I prefer the softer, less structured design of the Cuyana tote, especially since its zipper extends fully across the top. In contrast, the Madewell tote's zipper doesn't reach the edges of the bag, leaving two gaps that can allow items to fall out if the bag tips over. Cuyana also offers matching accessories to customize your tote: You can purchase an adjustable strap for crossbody wear or a tote insert to keep your belongings more organized.
Still, I appreciated that the Madewell tote already has two different strap options built in, so you don't have to spend extra money to wear it two ways. It has longer straps for slinging over your shoulder and shorter top handles ideal for quickly grabbing the bag and hustling out the door.
The Madewell is available only in one size and color, a warm cinnamon, while the Cuyana comes in eight colors and three sizes. I have the Cuyana bag in cappuccino and get a lot of compliments on it, including plenty of people asking me where I got it.
Cuyana vs. Madewell: Durability
I've been using both bags for a few weeks now, and they've held up to daily use and abuse well. I've stuffed them to the brim and they're still in fantastic shape. But ultimately, I prefer the Cuyana tote here — it feels like it's built to last. The leather is top-notch and should get softer and more beautiful the more I use it. I also like that the zipper is securely attached, so I don't have to worry about track issues down the road.
My verdict:
Overall, I preferred the Cuyana over the Madewell. The bag feels nicer — and it should, given the price difference between the two — and it was more comfortable on my shoulder. It's made from leather that will get better with age, and I got more compliments on it, which is always a nice bonus! That said, if you enjoy a more structured tote, the Madewell is a good choice that's easier on the wallet, especially during one of the brand's frequent sales.