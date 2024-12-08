Cyber Week sales end tonight — Best last-minute deals you can still score in Canada: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart & more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over — but there are dozens of epic Cyber Week sales still available to shop in Canada.
Did you miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Don't worry — there are still some impressive last-minute deals to shop in Canada. Dozens of retailers have extended Cyber Week sales on at the moment, and we pulled some of the ones that are worth your cash.
Right now, you can still save $100s at Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Sephora, Amazon Canada and more. That means it's an ideal time to snag that air fryer or TV you've been eyeing — or get some shopping done for the people on your holiday list!
Take a look at some of the best extended Cyber Week deals you can still shop in Canada.
🛍️ Best last-minute Cyber Week deals: Editors picks 🛍️
Sony 65 Inch Mini LED QLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 7 Smart Google TV$1,998$2,498Save $500
Highbridge Light Blue Suit$549$699Save $150
Best last-minute Cyber Week deals on tech
Headphones: Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | $60
$100
Security camera: Blink Indoor (3rd Gen) | $222
$370
Fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 6 | $219
$263
Best last-minute Cyber Week deals on home goods
Beautiful 3 Qt Air Frye$49$100Save $51
Best last-minute Cyber Week deals on clothing & accessories
Up to 30% off at Old Navy
Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie$32$55Save $23
Up to 50% off at Penningtons
Sequined Floral Sleeveless Short Dress$90$150Save $60
Up to 40% off at Indochino
Highbridge Light Blue Suit$549$600Save $51
Best last-minute Cyber Week deals on beauty
Up to 30% off at Sephora
Up to 23% off at The Ordinary
