Cyber Week sales end tonight — Best last-minute deals you can still score in Canada: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart & more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over — but there are dozens of epic Cyber Week sales still available to shop in Canada.

Sarah Rohoman
Shop the best last-minute Cyber Week deals in Canada.

Did you miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Don't worry — there are still some impressive last-minute deals to shop in Canada. Dozens of retailers have extended Cyber Week sales on at the moment, and we pulled some of the ones that are worth your cash.

Right now, you can still save $100s at Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Sephora, Amazon Canada and more. That means it's an ideal time to snag that air fryer or TV you've been eyeing — or get some shopping done for the people on your holiday list!

Take a look at some of the best extended Cyber Week deals you can still shop in Canada.

🛍️ Best last-minute Cyber Week deals: Editors picks 🛍️

  • Chefman Air Fryer – 4 QT Compact Airfryer

    $90$110
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • bObsweep Dustin WiFi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop

    $330$1,400
    Save $1,070
    See at Best Buy

  • Sony 65 Inch Mini LED QLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 7 Smart Google TV

    $1,998$2,498
    Save $500
    See at Amazon

  • First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

    $27$65
    Save $38
    See at Sephora

Best last-minute Cyber Week deals on clothing & accessories

