Dad left with hole in leg four years after car crash

A dad was left with a hole in his leg after he developed a rare injury four YEARS after a car crash. Tom Moss, 31, was in a car crash seven years ago which shattered his pelvis, lacerated his bladder and urethra, and broke his left femur in two places. He recovered and re-learned to walk but years later developed a "football sized" lump caused by trauma from the crash. He has undergone 10 surgeries - the latest last month - and has now been left with a permanent hole in his leg which doctors can't get to heal. A Morel-Lavallée lesion happens when the skin and connective tissue separate from each other. This had then caused fluid to collect in the gap in Tom's thigh.