David Tennant confirms he has six toes after fan speculation

The actor has confirmed he has 11 toes - a condition known medically as Polydactyly. (Getty Images)

David Tennant has revealed that he has six toes on his right foot, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the extra appendage.

The Doctor Who actor was recently asked whether there was any truth to the unusual fan theory circulating on Reddit that he has an extra toe. The 53-year-old told The Metro: "Do people know that? Well, they do now.”

Though the actor didn’t go into too many details about the nature of his extra pinky, he confirmed that he has 11 toes and added: "It’s sort of like a nubbin!"

He described it as an additional toe that sits on the side of his little toe.

This condition, known medically as polydactyly, is a rare condition that effects 1 in 3,000 newborns where they are born with an extra toe or finger.

The actor's comments come soon after he was announced as the host for the BAFTAs 2025. (Getty Images)

Tennant's unusual revelation comes after it was announced that the actor will return to host the BAFTAs film awards for a second year running, later this month.

"It’s a lovely thing to be asked to do and it’s a huge privilege, and it’s very giddy-making," the actor told The Metro, "But I’ve sort of got a bit of a free pass, because nobody expects me to be any good at it."

He added: "It was a slightly mad thing to be asked to do, not something I ever aspired to or imagined would come my way.

"When you’re standing on that stage looking out at all the most famous people in the world, you just think: How did I end up doing this?"

Tennant is hopeful that the evening runs as smoothly as last year, confessing: "I just want to not break it again, really."

