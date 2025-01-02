Designer and TV Host Gray Benko Sold Her Colorful South Carolina Cottage in Just 3 Days

A little over five years ago, Gray Benko forked over $875,000 for a centuries-old home in the charming South Carolina community of Summerville, about 25 miles from downtown Charleston. In late December, the photographer-turned-interior designer and reality TV star, who has been separated from her husband and Happy to Be Home With the Benkos co-star since April 2023, hoisted the property back up for sale at $1.8 million. Now records show a buyer has stepped up to the plate after only three days on the market, with the historic residence now under contract to be sold for $1.8 million.

Built in the early 1800s and known as Whiteholm, the classic Lowcountry cottage offers six bedrooms and four baths in a little more than 4,000 square feet of two-level living space. Customized during the Benkos’ tenure and featured in numerous design magazines and the couple’s Magnolia Network series, the white wood-sided structure boasts colorfully hued interiors sporting the original wavy glass windows, heart pine wood floors, 12-foot ceilings, several fireplaces, and detailed millwork and wainscoting.

A sage-hued staircase in the entrance hallway is lined with an assemblage of portraits culled from antique malls and Etsy.

An entrance hallway boasting a classic sage green staircase lined with a portrait gallery and wildflower wallpaper designed by Gray opens on one side to a spacious fireside living room with an arched ceiling and a bookcase chock full of color-coordinated novels. A yellow-trimmed dining room on the opposite side connects to a powder blue den. Other main-level highlights include a teal-hued kitchen outfitted with a brick accent wall, an eat-in island, stainless appliances, and a butler’s pantry. French doors open to a deck, while a nearby breakfast nook painted lilac comes with a built-in banquette.

A primary wing on the bottom floor that was part of a 1990s addition features two walk-in closets with built-in shelving and a bath spotlighted by dual vanities, a vintage clawfoot soaking tub, and a custom-tiled shower. Five additional bedrooms can be found upstairs, including one with a fireplace and another with an en-suite bath. A step-down area that’s currently being used as a bedroom could also easily be converted into an office or a reading nook.

A freeform pool serves as the centerpiece of the historic home’s oak-laced backyard.

Outdoors, the grounds span an acre and host live oak trees draped in Spanish moss and a freeform pool surrounded by a sundeck. There’s also a detached two-car garage, as well as a covered carport that could accommodate a workshop per the listing, which is held by Taylor Charpia and Garrett Linderman of Taylor Charpia Real Estate.

Often compared with home-makeover gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines, Gray and Mike Benko have been separated since April 2023, according to TMZ. Their Magnolia Network show focusing on the transformation of historic homes has continued to air, with Gray handling design and Mike tackling painting and woodwork. Her father Joe Highsmith, a general contractor affectionately referred to as “Grumpy,” has also appeared in the series.

