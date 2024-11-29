New Destruction-Proof Christmas Tree Is Built for Cats to Climb Without It Falling Over

The FeastiviTREE by Fancy Feast includes a built-in cat condo, perches, and climbing post

Fancy Feast The FeastiviTREE by Fancy Feast

Cats and Christmas trees have long struggled to coexist.

Many pet parents can attest to the destructive draw a Christmas tree can have on a curious cat. Felines are known to climb up and tip over trees, bat off and break fragile ornaments, and cause general chaos around the tree.

Fancy Feast is hoping to change that. To celebrate the brand's 40th Feastivities holiday celebration, Fancy Feast has created the FeastiviTREE, a full-size artificial holiday tree designed to look good and withstand feline antics.

At first glance, the forest-green FeastiviTREE appears to be a regular artificial Christmas tree, but the Fancy Feast team has made several critical changes to the classic look to make it more cat-friendly.

Fancy Feast Fancy Feast 's cat-friendly holiday tree set up for Christmas

The FeastiviTREE sits atop a sturdy wooden base that doubles as a cat condo, so felines don't have to run circles around the tree and sit atop wrapped presents. Unlike other artificial trees, the FeastiviTREE encourages climbing and play with its sturdy internal structure, leading to several cat perches built into the tree. The new tree from Fancy Feast also comes with cat-safe decorations that can handle pokes from playful paws without breaking.

"Cats love holiday trees because they're full of all their favorite things — visually interesting, mouse-sized objects with lots of dangly movement, high hiding spots, and they're often located in the hearts of homes and family activity," Dr. Annie Valuska," a principal behaviorist with Purina, said in a statement. "The FeastiviTREE takes all the things that cats love about your traditional tree and makes them feline-friendly to meet their needs."

Fancy Feast Cat batting at an ornament on Fancy Feast's new holiday tree

The FeastiviTREE will be delivered to three lucky cat owners. Through Dec. 3, pet parents can enter to win one of the festive, cat-friendly creations at www.feastivities.com.

As part of its Feastivities celebration, Fancy Feast is also releasing a 40th Anniversary Fancy Feast ornament, which is also a working music box featuring the iconic Fancy Feast cat.

Fancy Feast Cat sitting in perch built into Fancy Feast's FeastiviTREE

While supplies last, cat parents can order the new Fancy Feast ornament on feastivities.com for a minimum donation of $5 to RedRover in support of the Purple Leash Project, which creates safe spaces for those affected by domestic violence and their pets.