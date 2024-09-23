Dina Asher-Smith On Feeling 'Free And Elegant' At Bottega Veneta's Viral SS25 Show

Running track or runway? Dina Asher-Smith tackles both with style and flair, precision and grace. Cementing her status as a Serious Fashion Girl this weekend the sprinter and ELLE contributing editor (who also sat FROW at Nensi Dojaka during London Fashion Week) attended the hot ticket Bottega Veneta show in Milan.

She joined the likes of a newly blonde Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Jacob Elordi, ‘very demure, very mindful’ viral sensation Jools Lebron and a couple of Oscar winners to take in a terrific, talking-point collection that explored – in the words of creative director Matthieu Blazy – ‘the power of sincerity of strategy’.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Asher-Smith’s look? An asymmetric silk skirt and shirt with an abstract, ink-run print that made her feel ‘free and elegant’, accompanied by the house’s hit Mini Sardine bag in Barolo. ‘I was drawn to the stunning print, colour palette and the fact that the look centres around a shirt,’ she says, adding that she’s been ‘playing with shirts in my wardrobe, recently; whether it’s wearing them off the shoulder or tucked in, or whether they’re silk or structured. I’ve been having fun with this classic piece in my personal life, so it’s natural to continue that with Bottega today’.

Asher-Smith clearly knows her stuff and her appreciation for the brand’s ‘innovation and craftsmanship’ goes way beyond fashion week. 'I’ve been a fan of Matthieu’s Bottega for a while. Like many observers, I was amazed when I learnt that his debut look was made entirely from leather, despite looking like a simple tank top and classic denim jeans. It was such a striking start to his era. It’s been a joy to watch Matthieu push our imaginations of what leather work can mean today.

Claudio Lavenia

'Whether it’s within with the Intrecciato format, or closer to a trick of the eye, for example the leather socks from a couple of seasons ago, I always find joy in searching for these nuggets in his collections. I also love the Italian elegance and ease of his collections, despite working with what could easily become quite cumbersome materials in less skilled hands.'

No wonder she was excited to be attending the show, which is a serious contender for a different type of season’s best status. ‘As you can tell I’m a fan!’ We sure can.

The fashion-sports fandom is mutual. Also attending the Bottega Veneta show? Gold medal winning boxer Imane Khelif, a total knockout in mustard shacket; world number one tennis player, Jannik Sinner was out at Gucci that same day. Olympic fever keeps up the pace this fashion week season.

We’ve had Keely Hodgkinson and Katarina Johnson-Thompson at Burberry. Suni Lee and Gabby Thomas at Tommy Hilfiger (Lee was also at Tory Burch and Jonathan Simkhai). Their Team USA gymnast went one better and walked the Kim Shui runway, as did Declan Rice (the Arsenal player making his catwalk debut on home turf, at Labrum’s Emirates Stadium-hosted show).

But which is causes greater anxiety: the track meet or the catwalk show? ‘I don’t find either nerve wracking,’ says Asher-Smith. ‘When it comes to a race, I know what I have to do and I’m focused on executing well. But with fashion shows I’m having so much fun. I’m fortunate enough to work with talented stylists, hair and makeup artists who are also wonderful, joyful people. The time that I get to spend with them is special and I look forward to it every season’.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like