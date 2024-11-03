Discover the latest homes changing hands in Lexington area
This is a summary of recent property transfers in Fayette, Woodford County and Jessamine County.
40502
313 Given Ave, McGowen Geoffrey P and Olivia A to Commella Cottages LLC, $700,000
1408 Hampshire Pl, Judy Steven C to Cummins Bobby R, $1,435,000
430 Kentucky Ct, Dickinson Holloway F Ttee to Jackson Rodney A, $270,000
500 Laketower Dr Unit 103, Wise Builders Group LLC to Scott Randolph J Ttee, $207,500
1691 Mooreland Dr, Witt Rose LLC to Stewart Betsy R Ttee, $865,000
161 Old Cassidy Ave, Weeks Kristin A to Cooper Gena, $760,000
3233 Pepperhill Rd, Barr William S to Now1LLC, $605,000
260 Preston Ave, The Perfect Tenant LLC to Murphy Samuel and Ursula, $300,000
217 Sycamore Rd Unit 101, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $185,000
217 Sycamore Rd Unit 102, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $205,000
217 Sycamore Rd Unit 201, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $170,000
217 Sycamore Rd Unit 202, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $170,000
3104 Warrenwood Wynd, Pettus Anita and John to Gonty Arthur A Trustee, $800,000
40503
2890 Black Arrow Ct, Schoeck Lauren to Hiten Mary Lou, $285,000
3506 Boston Rd, T Smith Properties LLC to Brooks Deborah L, $247,000
573 Buckingham Ln, Rowland Timothy to Maddox Barbara K Ttee, $345,000
333 Cromwell Way, Easterling Michelle to Creative Renovations LLC, $284,900
3540 Germann Ct, Flynt Casey G and Angela to Flynt Debbie G, $205,000
2488 Heather Way, Hawkins Investments LLC to Watts David M & Roberta, $330,000
520 McCubbing Dr, Miller Olivia to Howard Kyle D, $490,000
2865 Middlesex Way, Finney Kelsey and Chad to Adderley Laine Ttee, $396,500
2121 Nicholasville Rd Unit 8, Sergent Melissa A Ttee to Widdrington Robin, $148,000
557 Pasadena Dr, Tmh Construction LLC to Ghimire Bijaya, $115,000
206 Reed Ln, Burke Allen and Susan to Burke Mary E Life Estate, $200,000
660 Sheridan Dr, Misterbeautiful Real Estate Holding to Zemsky Thomas, $181,500
667 Springridge Dr, Gallagher Family Trust to Gdp Holdings LLC, $330,000
600 Vincent Way Unit 4212, Perry Brant Daniel to Taylor Charlene, $227,000
636 Wellington Way, Rowland Timothy to Maddox Barbara K Ttee, $320,000
40504
972 Honeysuckle Rd, Shamburger Boman Davis to Global Ts Delaware LLC, $179,100
793 Laurel Hill Rd, Keith Lon and Angela to Goff Christopher Lee and Evette Diane, $445,000
796 Spring Meadows Dr, Howard Aaron to Elsoueidi Raymond, $180,000
957 Wolf Run Dr, Blair Shawn to Adams Nettie K, $275,000
40505
710 Bishop Dr, Eckman Management LLC to Sullivan Nathan R & I J, $140,000
573 Cane Run Rd, Morrison Michael J to Turley Justin Thomas, $220,000
214 Carlisle Ave, Tmh Construction LLC to Nguyen Thi, $21,600
214 Castlewood Dr, Shields Ronald to D Dean Properties LLC, $200,000
1800 Gayle Dr, Gabe Shannan G to Moore Melissa Marie Hoefker, $395,000
1406 Highlawn Ave, Tmh Construction LLC to Ingram Margie L, $40,100
1648 Liberty Rd, Oslonian Emily B to Ellis Keqyane Sjahqori, $230,000
433 Lin Wal Rd, Cothard Sabrina to Denny Terry and Carolyn, $230,000
118 Northwood Dr, Ewing Kamahra Dr to Cruver Debra Witte, $230,000
1709 Palmyra Ave, Gamble Charles to Douglas Grace C, $324,000
40507
258 E High St Unit 102, Stamper Guy Eric and Angela to Walker Christen and Geddy, $135,000
345 W Vine St Unit 2107, Leaveittocleaver.Com to Rc Land Co LLC, $299,000
40508
430 Chestnut St, Nguyen Henry to Watts Family Properties LLC, $140,000
446 Lindberg Dr, Yee San to Melrose Borrower 3 LLC, $110,800
512 S Mill St, Warriner Family Investments LLC to Wiseman Robert D & Rena G, $814,900
650 S Mill St Unit 311, Kuriyavar Satish I to Wood Christopher and Peggy, $200,000
327 S Upper St, Hodge Tammy to Viking Food Mart Inc, $1,270,000
40509
1201 Aspen St, Joseph Miranda A to Mathews Rachael, $235,000
4141 Buttermilk Rd, Portrait Homes Inc to North Forty Properties LLC, $199,000
4177 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000
4217 Buttermilk Rd, Portrait Homes Inc to North Forty Properties LLC, $199,000
4221 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000
4225 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000
4233 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000
4241 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000
2528 Carducci St, Stewart Mark D Jr to McCown Gary, $775,000
1852 Cattle Path, Garber Yoshiko Avery to Farmer Zachary and Emily Johanna, $462,950
989 Chetford Dr, Ford Mark D and Amanda M to Metten Susan Russell Morrow and Chad, $570,000
628 Forest Hill Dr, Stewart Melanie and Michael to Nicholson David, $345,200
3084 Glenwood Dr, Martinez Lynzee Marie to Henson Margaret L, $305,000
717 Graftons Mill Ln, Zheng Xiaochun to Ward Nancy Alison, $267,000
1204 Harmes Way, Pham Ngocmai Thi to Kirkpatrick Corey Dale, $305,000
212 Hays Blvd, Bobwhite LLC to Bello Richard J, $340,000
1731 Hemp Hill Dr, Aryal Dev Raj to Cartus Financial Corporation, $426,500
1731 Hemp Hill Dr, Cartus Financial Corporation to Shelton Lance Christian, $426,500
2624 Lucca Pl, Tmh Construction LLC to Maynard Builders Inc, $545,100
2848 Mahala Ln, Rea Grant to Wallace Bradford D and Debra A, $348,000
4637 Marcus Trl, Lrb Real Estate LLC to Stephan Judythe A, $302,500
2644 Old Rosebud Rd, Keller Joseph Patrick and Eileen L to Poff Kimberly L and John E, $350,000
3656 Polo Club Blvd, Lrb Real Estate LLC to Lindsey Robert G and Sunny S, $290,000
1152 Red Stone Dr, Miller Rebecca C to Doerr Sarah, $285,000
3716 Ridge View Way, Nichols Clayton Mathew to Css Enterprises LLC, $485,000
2395 Stonewood Ln, Curd Michael to Simpson Lida L, $100,000
2395 Stonewood Ln, Cs Properties LLC to Curd Michael, $120,000
3140 Timberneck Cv, Tachibana Sayaka and Kensuke to East Billy Joe and Sharand Lurue, $340,000
40511
317 Boiling Springs Dr, Faith Brennan to Scott Bowles Construction LLC, $350,000
2040 Drummond Dr, Geibel Erin Rose to Lofgren Elijah, $319,000
425 Lemon Drop Ln, Compton Douglas McArthur to Jayavarapu Ravi, $320,000
3020 Locust Blossom Cv, Kentucky Grandeur LLC to Commonwealth Designs Inc, $90,900
2845 Majestic View Walk, Lofgren Elijah John to Huston Deborah M, $439,900
2475 Paris Pike, Toupin Linda to Toupin Kathleen Elizabeth, $550,000
201 Price Rd Unit 227, Hedrick Charles to Carter Alexander Thomas, $280,000
40513
2140 Ft Harrods Dr Unit 37, Duda Nicholas A to Troutman Matthew B, $267,000
4017 Santee Way, Pietroforte Ellen Ann to Li Li, $545,000
40514
2356 Dogwood Trace Blvd, Sharp Evan Richard and Alexandra to Schuller William B & Juawanna L, $555,000
566 Goldon Trophy Trl, Hacker Janet A to Coldiron Veith Construction Corporation, $317,500
4800 Old Sycamore Pl, GDP Holdings LLC to Witzke Donald B & H P, $290,000
3905 Weber Way, Miller Amanda to Willis Melissa, $305,000
1104 Wood Ridge Rd, Atkins Homes LLC to Thacker Belinda C, $342,000
40515
573 Alderbrook Way, Alderman Penelope to Davis Tony Ray, $570,000
1185 Ashford Ln, Menarim Bruno Carvalho to Schwartz Jordan D, $270,500
3873 Branham Park, Fischer Ryan Gile and Ashley Lauren to Miremami Fred and Pamela Jill, $265,000
4352 Brookridge Dr, King Richard G to Wilkins William P & Kristine M, $535,000
4800 Chelmsbury Ln, E & W Investments LLC to Clark R David & Janet L, $977,000
3166 Dewey Dr, Lester Candy L and Philip W to Lowe Esther D, $380,000
4757 Hartland Pkwy, Clements William Renner to Chilton Ashley, $223,500
4613 Longbridge Ln, Trisko Travis Reed to Bradley Bruce E & Kelly Anne Dawn, $425,000
3420 Promenade Dr, Turner Beverly to Vickery Peyton M, $260,000
4404 River Ridge Rd, Reid Bryan C and Connie to Lanier Sam and Kristy, $570,000
5124 Shephard Ln, Barton Christopher Douglas to Boyles Paul J III & Martha Rodgers Ttees, $948,000
1669 Summerhill Dr, Turley Justin Thomas to Foster Shannon and Julie, $236,000
4467 Tangle Hurst Ln, Harris Kate and Erik to Jacobs Cale A and Amy, $445,000
40517
3596 Appian Way, Efraimovich Esther Reizel Ttee to Saikat Rentals LLC, $225,000
3437 Bellmeade Rd, Hopkins Wesley K to Ramey Clyde & Loretta, $305,000
3516 Danada Dr, Daugherty Gordon Joseph to Young Tana M, $255,000
3552 King Arthur Dr, Hernandez Mirlen to Stewart Gregory W, $275,000
1417 Mt Rainier Dr, Thistle Mari Jo to Silvers Bessie, $315,000
1133 Narrow Ln, Rungcharoen Panupun to Chiu Jonathan, $422,500
3796 Niagara Dr, Thompson Jacquline to Payne Eric, $226,000
3883 Northampton Dr, Collins Eric C and Jena Howard to Power Robert R & Joyce M, $172,000
725 Orlean Cir, Clemons Brianna H to Gordin Josiah D, $230,000
1383 Stephen Foster Dr, Bryant Matthew William to Morris Johnathan M, $240,000
3505 Trails End, Alex Property LLC to Price Richard P, $121,660
3856 Trout Ct, Branson Cathy to McDaniel Jacob and Danielle, $237,000
109 Vanderbilt Dr, McMenama Kasey Mae to Adams Ricky E and Deah, $385,000
WOODFORD COUNTY
505 Royal Court, Stuart and Emily Yerdon to Serena and Jacob Sullivan, $410,000
650 Delaney Ferry Road, Allan and Lori Chappel to Chad and Jessica Grant, $785,000
237 Rose Hill Avenue, Estate of Dorsey E Clark to Christopher and Chelsea Stillwell, $475,000
124A Rumsey Circle, David and Patricia Gray to James and Joyce Gash, $436,000
1425 Griers Creek Road, Ryan and Emly Schwartz to Brandon and Amber Ethington, $898,000
309 Blue Spruce Court, Debra Fister to Vicki Jolena, $269,900
420 Duell Drive, Ariel and Cory Smith to Kirsten Johnson, $288,000
628 Pocohontas Trail, Elizabeth and Steven Peavler to Soledad Garcia, $247,500
5295 McCowans Ferry Road, Amy Howard to Conor and Megan Quish, $760,750
208 Falcon Road, Gregory and Jo Lewis to Paul and Sandy Philpot, $347,000
198 Woodlark Road, Thomas and Linda Mountain to Gregory and Beth Cox, $339,500
822 Edmonds Crossing, GSL Construction LLC to Linda and Elliott Vittitoq, $810,500
709 Azalea Land, Dearmond Construction & Remodeling Inc to Paul and Myrna Johnson III, $526,500
209 Paddock Drive, Karen and Steve Furnish to Snowanna and Craig Stephenson, $285,000
811 Mildred Street, JEF Properties LLC to Benedict and Caroline Hanley, $315,000
116 Brampton Place, Jamie and Rhonda Peavler to Elizabeth and Steven Peavler, $360,000
1029 Cedar Ridge Lane, Adam and Sarah Ronniger to Jeremy and Joanna Vaughn, $470,000
548 Abingdon Avenue, Ball Homes LLC to Diana and Arturo Castro, $327,050
930 Shryocks Ferry Road, Elliott and Linda Vittitow to John and Alifair Craven, $664,000
JESSAMINE COUNTY
269 Baybrook, Bridget Hegge and Angela Hegge to Summer and Michael Hatton, $250,000
204 Maple Leaf Lane, Travis Beatty et al to Lisa Setters et al, $175,000
100 Golf Club Drive, Alissa and John Langley to Shannon and Todd Clark, $1,650,000
109 Homestretch, Backstretch LLC to Diana and Richard Hake, $245,000
105 Stanley Drive, Christina Anderson to Lincoln and Melissa Morgan, $320,000
1160 Orchard Drive, Jeremy and Emily Smith to Isaac and Ariana Fuentes, $368,000
546 Camp Daniel Boon Drive, Jeffrey and Rebecca Schroeder to Ian Brandewie, $130,000
220 Singing Lark Cove, Ball Homes LLC to Dal Rai and Pabitra Magar, $458,900
112 Allison Circle, Commonwealth Properties LLC to John Dufresne, $259,000
320 Hawthorne Drive, Larry Lewis to Seth and Toni Dix, $820,000
184 Rowanberry Drive, Chilton Properties LLC to Adam Chaffins, $525,900
140 Lynnwood Drive, Ronald and Heather Hunger to Haruna and Yoshiaki, $299,000
232 Ivy Green Place, Ball Homes LLC to Tamara and Christopher Bounds, $356,704
116 Stakes Court, Bleed Blue Properties LLC to Catherine and Chandler Smith, $360,000
100 Appaloosa Trail, Yuliya and Oleg Korchevoy to Shuoli Zhao and Chiayin Lin, $890,000
1244 Orchard Drive, BBB Investments LLC to Elizabeth Harrison, $265,000
106 Christopher Drive, Daniel and Rachel Mitchell to Dylan Thompson, $246,000
129 Doe Valley, Vine Grove Development LLC to Ben and Kate Flannery, $225,000
140 Eaglenest Drive, Jordan and Daniel Thompson to Jad Rayyan, $160,000
2350 High Bridge Road, Scott and Keri Peterson to Brooke Taylor and Matthew Bridges, $1,200,000
522 Pinoak Drive, Carole Schochler to Oshara and Ricky Lemaster, $230,000
105 Bass Pond Glen Drive, Kimberly McKnight to James Cowan, $244,000
117 Green Street, Anthony and Kimberly Hayden to Samuel Day, $238,000
100 Lorraine Avenue, David and April Whitaker to Lisa Bray, $120,000
104 Clayber Drive, DBD Builders LLC to Zachary and Brittany Jolly, $373,000
1025 Williams Road, Courtney Gabbard to Michael Johnson and Morgan Hein, $337,500
308 Singing Lark Cove, Ball Homes LLC to Laura Dinnegan and Brock Slater, $370,900
116 Lowell Court, Noah and Brittany Tuttle to Isaac Peters, $189,000
9 Olde Village Drive, Sandra Palmer to Ali Ahmed et al, $848,000
321 Blackthorn Drive, Ball Homes LLC to Abdullah Shalash, $554,659
108 Preston Place, Sarah Davis and Laura Davis to Gerald and Carol Lynn Jr, $329,900
200 Lakeview Drive, Michelle and James Hinman to Rebecca Thornberry, $179,900
301 S Central Avenue, Haas & Haas Properties LLC to Joyce and Joseph Epperson, $240,000
127 Clayber Drive, Rigney Homes LLC to Jerry and Augu Lawson, $395,000
161 Kinglet Point, Ball Homes LLC to Sawyer Fouts, $429,239
105 Mustang Cove, Bear Group LLC to Stephen and Shelley Davis, $239,000
122 Florence Court, Joseph and Sandra Hall to Chase Becker, $192,500
808 West Brannon Road, Trent Waltz to Marc and Jill Cobane, $1,500,000
204 Angliana Drive, Silla Velichko and Kristina Kisel to Olivia and Aubrey Maddux, $561,500
213 Golden Burley Avenue, Bryan and Rosetta Siler to Nancy Thombs, $387,900
204 Friendly Avenue, Edwin Atehortua to Loyde and Terri Jolly, $375,000
109 Mustang Cove, Bear Group LLC to Benjamin and Lauren Williams, $240,000
120 Cameron Drive, Kenneth Pietosi et al to Komlanvi Komede and Yendoukoa Yabinami, $300,000
225 Winners Circle, William and Vicky Sperlein to Jillian and William McClary, $300,000
808 Bellerive Blvd, Properties & Moore LLC to Jennifer Mooney and Matthew Kluesner, $1,207,906
114 Meadow Ridge Drive, Ronnie and Pamela London to Stephen and Kennetha Keinath, $1,275,000