Discover the latest homes changing hands in Lexington area

Herald-Leader staff
·12 min read

This is a summary of recent property transfers in Fayette, Woodford County and Jessamine County.

40502

  • 313 Given Ave, McGowen Geoffrey P and Olivia A to Commella Cottages LLC, $700,000

  • 1408 Hampshire Pl, Judy Steven C to Cummins Bobby R, $1,435,000

  • 430 Kentucky Ct, Dickinson Holloway F Ttee to Jackson Rodney A, $270,000

  • 500 Laketower Dr Unit 103, Wise Builders Group LLC to Scott Randolph J Ttee, $207,500

  • 1691 Mooreland Dr, Witt Rose LLC to Stewart Betsy R Ttee, $865,000

  • 161 Old Cassidy Ave, Weeks Kristin A to Cooper Gena, $760,000

  • 3233 Pepperhill Rd, Barr William S to Now1LLC, $605,000

  • 260 Preston Ave, The Perfect Tenant LLC to Murphy Samuel and Ursula, $300,000

  • 217 Sycamore Rd Unit 101, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $185,000

  • 217 Sycamore Rd Unit 102, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $205,000

  • 217 Sycamore Rd Unit 201, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $170,000

  • 217 Sycamore Rd Unit 202, Stumbo Reynolds Christi to Rawlings Edsel L Ttee, $170,000

  • 3104 Warrenwood Wynd, Pettus Anita and John to Gonty Arthur A Trustee, $800,000

40503

  • 2890 Black Arrow Ct, Schoeck Lauren to Hiten Mary Lou, $285,000

  • 3506 Boston Rd, T Smith Properties LLC to Brooks Deborah L, $247,000

  • 573 Buckingham Ln, Rowland Timothy to Maddox Barbara K Ttee, $345,000

  • 333 Cromwell Way, Easterling Michelle to Creative Renovations LLC, $284,900

  • 3540 Germann Ct, Flynt Casey G and Angela to Flynt Debbie G, $205,000

  • 2488 Heather Way, Hawkins Investments LLC to Watts David M & Roberta, $330,000

  • 520 McCubbing Dr, Miller Olivia to Howard Kyle D, $490,000

  • 2865 Middlesex Way, Finney Kelsey and Chad to Adderley Laine Ttee, $396,500

  • 2121 Nicholasville Rd Unit 8, Sergent Melissa A Ttee to Widdrington Robin, $148,000

  • 557 Pasadena Dr, Tmh Construction LLC to Ghimire Bijaya, $115,000

  • 206 Reed Ln, Burke Allen and Susan to Burke Mary E Life Estate, $200,000

  • 660 Sheridan Dr, Misterbeautiful Real Estate Holding to Zemsky Thomas, $181,500

  • 667 Springridge Dr, Gallagher Family Trust to Gdp Holdings LLC, $330,000

  • 600 Vincent Way Unit 4212, Perry Brant Daniel to Taylor Charlene, $227,000

  • 636 Wellington Way, Rowland Timothy to Maddox Barbara K Ttee, $320,000

40504

  • 972 Honeysuckle Rd, Shamburger Boman Davis to Global Ts Delaware LLC, $179,100

  • 793 Laurel Hill Rd, Keith Lon and Angela to Goff Christopher Lee and Evette Diane, $445,000

  • 796 Spring Meadows Dr, Howard Aaron to Elsoueidi Raymond, $180,000

  • 957 Wolf Run Dr, Blair Shawn to Adams Nettie K, $275,000

40505

  • 710 Bishop Dr, Eckman Management LLC to Sullivan Nathan R & I J, $140,000

  • 573 Cane Run Rd, Morrison Michael J to Turley Justin Thomas, $220,000

  • 214 Carlisle Ave, Tmh Construction LLC to Nguyen Thi, $21,600

  • 214 Castlewood Dr, Shields Ronald to D Dean Properties LLC, $200,000

  • 1800 Gayle Dr, Gabe Shannan G to Moore Melissa Marie Hoefker, $395,000

  • 1406 Highlawn Ave, Tmh Construction LLC to Ingram Margie L, $40,100

  • 1648 Liberty Rd, Oslonian Emily B to Ellis Keqyane Sjahqori, $230,000

  • 433 Lin Wal Rd, Cothard Sabrina to Denny Terry and Carolyn, $230,000

  • 118 Northwood Dr, Ewing Kamahra Dr to Cruver Debra Witte, $230,000

  • 1709 Palmyra Ave, Gamble Charles to Douglas Grace C, $324,000

40507

  • 258 E High St Unit 102, Stamper Guy Eric and Angela to Walker Christen and Geddy, $135,000

  • 345 W Vine St Unit 2107, Leaveittocleaver.Com to Rc Land Co LLC, $299,000

40508

  • 430 Chestnut St, Nguyen Henry to Watts Family Properties LLC, $140,000

  • 446 Lindberg Dr, Yee San to Melrose Borrower 3 LLC, $110,800

  • 512 S Mill St, Warriner Family Investments LLC to Wiseman Robert D & Rena G, $814,900

  • 650 S Mill St Unit 311, Kuriyavar Satish I to Wood Christopher and Peggy, $200,000

  • 327 S Upper St, Hodge Tammy to Viking Food Mart Inc, $1,270,000

40509

  • 1201 Aspen St, Joseph Miranda A to Mathews Rachael, $235,000

  • 4141 Buttermilk Rd, Portrait Homes Inc to North Forty Properties LLC, $199,000

  • 4177 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000

  • 4217 Buttermilk Rd, Portrait Homes Inc to North Forty Properties LLC, $199,000

  • 4221 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000

  • 4225 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000

  • 4233 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000

  • 4241 Buttermilk Rd, McCarty Home Builders LLC to North Forty Properties LLC, $617,000

  • 2528 Carducci St, Stewart Mark D Jr to McCown Gary, $775,000

  • 1852 Cattle Path, Garber Yoshiko Avery to Farmer Zachary and Emily Johanna, $462,950

  • 989 Chetford Dr, Ford Mark D and Amanda M to Metten Susan Russell Morrow and Chad, $570,000

  • 628 Forest Hill Dr, Stewart Melanie and Michael to Nicholson David, $345,200

  • 3084 Glenwood Dr, Martinez Lynzee Marie to Henson Margaret L, $305,000

  • 717 Graftons Mill Ln, Zheng Xiaochun to Ward Nancy Alison, $267,000

  • 1204 Harmes Way, Pham Ngocmai Thi to Kirkpatrick Corey Dale, $305,000

  • 212 Hays Blvd, Bobwhite LLC to Bello Richard J, $340,000

  • 1731 Hemp Hill Dr, Aryal Dev Raj to Cartus Financial Corporation, $426,500

  • 1731 Hemp Hill Dr, Cartus Financial Corporation to Shelton Lance Christian, $426,500

  • 2624 Lucca Pl, Tmh Construction LLC to Maynard Builders Inc, $545,100

  • 2848 Mahala Ln, Rea Grant to Wallace Bradford D and Debra A, $348,000

  • 4637 Marcus Trl, Lrb Real Estate LLC to Stephan Judythe A, $302,500

  • 2644 Old Rosebud Rd, Keller Joseph Patrick and Eileen L to Poff Kimberly L and John E, $350,000

  • 3656 Polo Club Blvd, Lrb Real Estate LLC to Lindsey Robert G and Sunny S, $290,000

  • 1152 Red Stone Dr, Miller Rebecca C to Doerr Sarah, $285,000

  • 3716 Ridge View Way, Nichols Clayton Mathew to Css Enterprises LLC, $485,000

  • 2395 Stonewood Ln, Curd Michael to Simpson Lida L, $100,000

  • 2395 Stonewood Ln, Cs Properties LLC to Curd Michael, $120,000

  • 3140 Timberneck Cv, Tachibana Sayaka and Kensuke to East Billy Joe and Sharand Lurue, $340,000

40511

  • 317 Boiling Springs Dr, Faith Brennan to Scott Bowles Construction LLC, $350,000

  • 2040 Drummond Dr, Geibel Erin Rose to Lofgren Elijah, $319,000

  • 425 Lemon Drop Ln, Compton Douglas McArthur to Jayavarapu Ravi, $320,000

  • 3020 Locust Blossom Cv, Kentucky Grandeur LLC to Commonwealth Designs Inc, $90,900

  • 2845 Majestic View Walk, Lofgren Elijah John to Huston Deborah M, $439,900

  • 2475 Paris Pike, Toupin Linda to Toupin Kathleen Elizabeth, $550,000

  • 201 Price Rd Unit 227, Hedrick Charles to Carter Alexander Thomas, $280,000

40513

  • 2140 Ft Harrods Dr Unit 37, Duda Nicholas A to Troutman Matthew B, $267,000

  • 4017 Santee Way, Pietroforte Ellen Ann to Li Li, $545,000

40514

  • 2356 Dogwood Trace Blvd, Sharp Evan Richard and Alexandra to Schuller William B & Juawanna L, $555,000

  • 566 Goldon Trophy Trl, Hacker Janet A to Coldiron Veith Construction Corporation, $317,500

  • 4800 Old Sycamore Pl, GDP Holdings LLC to Witzke Donald B & H P, $290,000

  • 3905 Weber Way, Miller Amanda to Willis Melissa, $305,000

  • 1104 Wood Ridge Rd, Atkins Homes LLC to Thacker Belinda C, $342,000

40515

  • 573 Alderbrook Way, Alderman Penelope to Davis Tony Ray, $570,000

  • 1185 Ashford Ln, Menarim Bruno Carvalho to Schwartz Jordan D, $270,500

  • 3873 Branham Park, Fischer Ryan Gile and Ashley Lauren to Miremami Fred and Pamela Jill, $265,000

  • 4352 Brookridge Dr, King Richard G to Wilkins William P & Kristine M, $535,000

  • 4800 Chelmsbury Ln, E & W Investments LLC to Clark R David & Janet L, $977,000

  • 3166 Dewey Dr, Lester Candy L and Philip W to Lowe Esther D, $380,000

  • 4757 Hartland Pkwy, Clements William Renner to Chilton Ashley, $223,500

  • 4613 Longbridge Ln, Trisko Travis Reed to Bradley Bruce E & Kelly Anne Dawn, $425,000

  • 3420 Promenade Dr, Turner Beverly to Vickery Peyton M, $260,000

  • 4404 River Ridge Rd, Reid Bryan C and Connie to Lanier Sam and Kristy, $570,000

  • 5124 Shephard Ln, Barton Christopher Douglas to Boyles Paul J III & Martha Rodgers Ttees, $948,000

  • 1669 Summerhill Dr, Turley Justin Thomas to Foster Shannon and Julie, $236,000

  • 4467 Tangle Hurst Ln, Harris Kate and Erik to Jacobs Cale A and Amy, $445,000

40517

  • 3596 Appian Way, Efraimovich Esther Reizel Ttee to Saikat Rentals LLC, $225,000

  • 3437 Bellmeade Rd, Hopkins Wesley K to Ramey Clyde & Loretta, $305,000

  • 3516 Danada Dr, Daugherty Gordon Joseph to Young Tana M, $255,000

  • 3552 King Arthur Dr, Hernandez Mirlen to Stewart Gregory W, $275,000

  • 1417 Mt Rainier Dr, Thistle Mari Jo to Silvers Bessie, $315,000

  • 1133 Narrow Ln, Rungcharoen Panupun to Chiu Jonathan, $422,500

  • 3796 Niagara Dr, Thompson Jacquline to Payne Eric, $226,000

  • 3883 Northampton Dr, Collins Eric C and Jena Howard to Power Robert R & Joyce M, $172,000

  • 725 Orlean Cir, Clemons Brianna H to Gordin Josiah D, $230,000

  • 1383 Stephen Foster Dr, Bryant Matthew William to Morris Johnathan M, $240,000

  • 3505 Trails End, Alex Property LLC to Price Richard P, $121,660

  • 3856 Trout Ct, Branson Cathy to McDaniel Jacob and Danielle, $237,000

  • 109 Vanderbilt Dr, McMenama Kasey Mae to Adams Ricky E and Deah, $385,000

WOODFORD COUNTY

  • 505 Royal Court, Stuart and Emily Yerdon to Serena and Jacob Sullivan, $410,000

  • 650 Delaney Ferry Road, Allan and Lori Chappel to Chad and Jessica Grant, $785,000

  • 237 Rose Hill Avenue, Estate of Dorsey E Clark to Christopher and Chelsea Stillwell, $475,000

  • 124A Rumsey Circle, David and Patricia Gray to James and Joyce Gash, $436,000

  • 1425 Griers Creek Road, Ryan and Emly Schwartz to Brandon and Amber Ethington, $898,000

  • 309 Blue Spruce Court, Debra Fister to Vicki Jolena, $269,900

  • 420 Duell Drive, Ariel and Cory Smith to Kirsten Johnson, $288,000

  • 628 Pocohontas Trail, Elizabeth and Steven Peavler to Soledad Garcia, $247,500

  • 5295 McCowans Ferry Road, Amy Howard to Conor and Megan Quish, $760,750

  • 208 Falcon Road, Gregory and Jo Lewis to Paul and Sandy Philpot, $347,000

  • 198 Woodlark Road, Thomas and Linda Mountain to Gregory and Beth Cox, $339,500

  • 822 Edmonds Crossing, GSL Construction LLC to Linda and Elliott Vittitoq, $810,500

  • 709 Azalea Land, Dearmond Construction & Remodeling Inc to Paul and Myrna Johnson III, $526,500

  • 209 Paddock Drive, Karen and Steve Furnish to Snowanna and Craig Stephenson, $285,000

  • 811 Mildred Street, JEF Properties LLC to Benedict and Caroline Hanley, $315,000

  • 116 Brampton Place, Jamie and Rhonda Peavler to Elizabeth and Steven Peavler, $360,000

  • 1029 Cedar Ridge Lane, Adam and Sarah Ronniger to Jeremy and Joanna Vaughn, $470,000

  • 548 Abingdon Avenue, Ball Homes LLC to Diana and Arturo Castro, $327,050

  • 930 Shryocks Ferry Road, Elliott and Linda Vittitow to John and Alifair Craven, $664,000

JESSAMINE COUNTY

  • 269 Baybrook, Bridget Hegge and Angela Hegge to Summer and Michael Hatton, $250,000

  • 204 Maple Leaf Lane, Travis Beatty et al to Lisa Setters et al, $175,000

  • 100 Golf Club Drive, Alissa and John Langley to Shannon and Todd Clark, $1,650,000

  • 109 Homestretch, Backstretch LLC to Diana and Richard Hake, $245,000

  • 105 Stanley Drive, Christina Anderson to Lincoln and Melissa Morgan, $320,000

  • 1160 Orchard Drive, Jeremy and Emily Smith to Isaac and Ariana Fuentes, $368,000

  • 546 Camp Daniel Boon Drive, Jeffrey and Rebecca Schroeder to Ian Brandewie, $130,000

  • 220 Singing Lark Cove, Ball Homes LLC to Dal Rai and Pabitra Magar, $458,900

  • 112 Allison Circle, Commonwealth Properties LLC to John Dufresne, $259,000

  • 320 Hawthorne Drive, Larry Lewis to Seth and Toni Dix, $820,000

  • 184 Rowanberry Drive, Chilton Properties LLC to Adam Chaffins, $525,900

  • 140 Lynnwood Drive, Ronald and Heather Hunger to Haruna and Yoshiaki, $299,000

  • 232 Ivy Green Place, Ball Homes LLC to Tamara and Christopher Bounds, $356,704

  • 116 Stakes Court, Bleed Blue Properties LLC to Catherine and Chandler Smith, $360,000

  • 100 Appaloosa Trail, Yuliya and Oleg Korchevoy to Shuoli Zhao and Chiayin Lin, $890,000

  • 1244 Orchard Drive, BBB Investments LLC to Elizabeth Harrison, $265,000

  • 106 Christopher Drive, Daniel and Rachel Mitchell to Dylan Thompson, $246,000

  • 129 Doe Valley, Vine Grove Development LLC to Ben and Kate Flannery, $225,000

  • 140 Eaglenest Drive, Jordan and Daniel Thompson to Jad Rayyan, $160,000

  • 2350 High Bridge Road, Scott and Keri Peterson to Brooke Taylor and Matthew Bridges, $1,200,000

  • 522 Pinoak Drive, Carole Schochler to Oshara and Ricky Lemaster, $230,000

  • 105 Bass Pond Glen Drive, Kimberly McKnight to James Cowan, $244,000

  • 117 Green Street, Anthony and Kimberly Hayden to Samuel Day, $238,000

  • 100 Lorraine Avenue, David and April Whitaker to Lisa Bray, $120,000

  • 104 Clayber Drive, DBD Builders LLC to Zachary and Brittany Jolly, $373,000

  • 1025 Williams Road, Courtney Gabbard to Michael Johnson and Morgan Hein, $337,500

  • 308 Singing Lark Cove, Ball Homes LLC to Laura Dinnegan and Brock Slater, $370,900

  • 116 Lowell Court, Noah and Brittany Tuttle to Isaac Peters, $189,000

  • 9 Olde Village Drive, Sandra Palmer to Ali Ahmed et al, $848,000

  • 321 Blackthorn Drive, Ball Homes LLC to Abdullah Shalash, $554,659

  • 108 Preston Place, Sarah Davis and Laura Davis to Gerald and Carol Lynn Jr, $329,900

  • 200 Lakeview Drive, Michelle and James Hinman to Rebecca Thornberry, $179,900

  • 301 S Central Avenue, Haas & Haas Properties LLC to Joyce and Joseph Epperson, $240,000

  • 127 Clayber Drive, Rigney Homes LLC to Jerry and Augu Lawson, $395,000

  • 161 Kinglet Point, Ball Homes LLC to Sawyer Fouts, $429,239

  • 105 Mustang Cove, Bear Group LLC to Stephen and Shelley Davis, $239,000

  • 122 Florence Court, Joseph and Sandra Hall to Chase Becker, $192,500

  • 808 West Brannon Road, Trent Waltz to Marc and Jill Cobane, $1,500,000

  • 204 Angliana Drive, Silla Velichko and Kristina Kisel to Olivia and Aubrey Maddux, $561,500

  • 213 Golden Burley Avenue, Bryan and Rosetta Siler to Nancy Thombs, $387,900

  • 204 Friendly Avenue, Edwin Atehortua to Loyde and Terri Jolly, $375,000

  • 109 Mustang Cove, Bear Group LLC to Benjamin and Lauren Williams, $240,000

  • 120 Cameron Drive, Kenneth Pietosi et al to Komlanvi Komede and Yendoukoa Yabinami, $300,000

  • 225 Winners Circle, William and Vicky Sperlein to Jillian and William McClary, $300,000

  • 808 Bellerive Blvd, Properties & Moore LLC to Jennifer Mooney and Matthew Kluesner, $1,207,906

  • 114 Meadow Ridge Drive, Ronnie and Pamela London to Stephen and Kennetha Keinath, $1,275,000

