Disney+ and Hulu have cooked up one of the best Cyber Monday deals — save up to 72%

Hulu and Disney+ have teamed up to offer one of the best Cyber Monday 2024 streaming deals we've seen so far.

It's the coziest time of the year. That means there's absolutely no judgment if you just want to curl up on your couch, hunker down and tackle that ever-growing watchlist. If you plan to do just that and try to catch up on the best TV shows and movies from 2024 in the coming months, we've got a gift for you.

Through Dec. 2, Hulu is offering up to 90% off its ad-supported plan at just $0.99/month — or $12 for the entire year. And if you want to bundle that with Disney+, it'll only set you back a whole $3. That's right, you can get all your prestige FX shows and the entirety of the MCU for $2.99/month. This is a sign that it's finally time to show your grandma The Golden Bachelorette! And treat yourself to award-winning shows like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and American Horror Story while you're at it.

New and eligible returning subscribers can score this Cyber Monday Hulu deal on our favorite streaming service for the general TV lover all weekend.

Hulu and Disney+ bundle $2.99/month $10.99/month Save $8 A basic ad-supported subscription to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle would typically cost you $11/month, but right now for Cyber Monday you can get this dynamic duo for just $3/month. Disney+ has all of the MCU, every Disney princess movie, select live shows airing on ABC, Disney Channel content and so much more. Plus, classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. You'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World. $2.99/month at Disney+

Why is this a great Cyber Monday deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. Not only is the Disney+ Hulu Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale a literal once-in-a-year event, but it also offers you savings of up to $108 for a whole year (or $9/month) which feels especially significant in this day and age of streaming costs.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle $2.99/month $11/month Save $8 See at Disney+

Who is eligible for the Disney+ Hulu Cyber Monday deal?

Brand new subscribers are eligible for this deal. Current Disney Bundle, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ subscribers are not eligible for this offer, including standalone combos or those who subscribe via third parties.

How long is the Hulu sale running for?

Hulu's and Disney's Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal runs from today through Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle $2.99/month $11/month Save $8 See at Disney+

Hulu Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal:

If you want to skip Disney+ and just enjoy access to Hulu, you can get a year of the streaming service for just $12.