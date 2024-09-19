Divorced Women, Tell Us The "Hardest Parts" Of Divorce That No One Talks About

Divorce can already be a difficult, life-changing decision for anyone to make — even if it's the right one. So, for those who have been through a divorce, we want to hear perspectives that are rarely spoken about.

Divorced women, what are the "hardest parts" of divorce that no one talks about?

Maybe you were a stay-at-home mom for years, and post-divorce, you've had to start over with almost nothing — and you can talk about your struggles navigating finances and what you wish you had known years ago.

Perhaps you've experienced a lot of blame and stigma as a divorced woman from friends, family, and even strangers, and you were shocked at the amount of unfair judgment from other people.

Or maybe you can shed light on dating after divorce — or getting remarried after divorce — and you can share the challenges you've faced that you didn't expect.

Or perhaps it's been difficult watching how the divorce has impacted your kids, and honestly, it's been the hardest part of the entire process.

Divorced women, in the comments below, tell us the "hardest parts" of divorce that no one talks about — and be sure to explain why it's hard from your experience. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.