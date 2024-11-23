Doctors Say This Viral "Sleep Rule" Actually Works





TikTok is filled with tips and tricks — some legitimate, many not — to help you sleep better. One of the latest encourages people to follow a 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule, which is actually not just one thing you do before you hit the hay. It's a series of pre-bedtime steps you take throughout the day to prepare you for a better night of sleep.

And doctors say these guidelines could actually help you focus on adopting healthier sleep habits. “Sleep is an important component of overall health and well-being,” says Anita Shelgikar, M.D., a professor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School, and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “This rule is a catchy frame of reference that may make the information more digestible so you can prioritize sleep.”

What is the 10-3-2-1- sleep rule?

Originally coined by a sports medicine doctor, the rule breaks down several factors that may impact your sleep so that you can be more aware of them. The numbers reference each step to take throughout the day to get more restful sleep.

The concept leans heavily on common sense and what we know about physiological processes. “Many of these suggested steps relate to sleep hygiene, which is everything you can do to ensure long-term sleep health,” says Jag Sunderram, MD, professor of medicine, pulmonologist and sleep physician at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “You can think of it as similar to what you do for oral hygiene, such as brushing your teeth and flossing.”

How to follow the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule

10 hours before bed: No more caffeine

While there’s some variation in the genetics of how different people process caffeine, 10 hours is a reasonable gap between your last dose of caffeine and bedtime. “Even if you don’t think it affects your sleep, caffeine has stimulant properties that interfere with sleep by inhibiting adenosine, which is important for deep sleep,” says Dr. Sunderram.

The amount of caffeine can have an impact, too, so at most, try to limit caffeine to 200 to 400 mg per day (be mindful that a single cup can contain anywhere from 200 to 400 mg, depending on the type and size). Also, don’t forget that there’s caffeine in many beverages, including regular coffee, coffee drinks, green and black tea, iced tea, sodas, sports drinks and energy drinks, says Dr. Sunderram.

3 hours before bed: No more eating or alcohol

It typically takes three hours for food to move through the digestive system, so this rule is meant to prevent acid reflux, which can interfere with sleep, says Dr. Shelgikar. In addition, alcohol causes fragmented sleep and suppresses REM sleep, which plays a role in helping your brain process and consolidate new information and helps ensure better mental concentration and mood, which are important to daily functioning.

2 hours before bed: No more work or studying

Anything that’s mentally (or emotionally) stimulating before bed isn’t a great idea. “Sleep is not like a light switch you flip off and on,” says Dr. Sunderram. “You need time to unwind.” That means cutting out work, study, and even watching stressful movies, sports or the news two hours before bedtime to get yourself into a more relaxed state of mind. In addition, exercise, which can be stimulating, should not be done right before bed.

1 hour before bed: No more screen time

Screens — including TV, your phone and your computer — provide blue light exposure that may impact sleep. “There’s a lot of data that says the light disrupts the circadian rhythm and delays sleep onset,” says Dr. Sunderram. “It also inhibits melatonin, which is required for sleep onset.” Instead of endlessly scrolling on your phone, try other things to help you wind down such as meditation, deep breathing or reading (a real book, not on your handheld device).

0: No hitting the snooze button on your alarm clock the next morning

Prevent yourself from repeatedly hitting that snooze button on your alarm because it just leads to a more fragmented sleep-awake-sleep cycle. “Sleep is more restorative when it’s not interrupted,” says Dr. Shelgikar. If you find you’re reaching for the snooze every morning, try to get to bed earlier instead of trying to grab a few extra minutes in the morning after the initial alarm goes off. (While you're at it, consider trading your smartphone alarm for a modern digital alarm clock so you're not tempted to reach for your phone late at night.)

What to know before trying the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule

Adopting some of these sleep rule steps may help you focus on getting better sleep, but you may want to ease into them. “Long-term behavioral changes are more likely to stick if you do it in stages, rather than trying to do everything at once,” says Dr. Shelgikar. “Try to incorporate one new habit at a time.”

When to get help

If you’re struggling with insomnia — either you can’t fall asleep or you can’t stay asleep — seek the help of a sleep doctor. “Most people worry it’s something wrong with your brain. But you haven’t lost your mechanisms for sleep. There are often behavioral issues that lead to chronic insomnia,” says Dr. Sunderram. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is an effective way to help you identify and change behaviors that negatively impact your sleep.

