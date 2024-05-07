Dog treated to burger before emotional drop-off at shelter. The pup needs a new home

A playful dog spent 10 years living with a loving family — and now she needs another home.

“Before Queen’s family dropped her off at the shelter, they bought her a cheeseburger and spent every second with her they could in an effort to do anything to lift Queen’s spirit,” a New York humane society wrote May 7 on Facebook.

The shelter — Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society of Utica — said the pet owners experienced the “painful transition” after spending a decade caring for Queen. Their apartment building is under new management and doesn’t allow pets.

When the family surrendered its beloved dog at the shelter, workers also got emotional and “promised we would do any and everything to find Queen the best home,” according to the Facebook post and shelter manager Melissa DeMartino.

“We know that there is another perfect family out there to pick up on cherishing Queen where they left off,” the shelter wrote on Facebook, adding that it’s spoiling her with toys and treats as she transitions to shelter life.

The shelter’s post left several social media users emotional, with many saying they cried or felt heartbroken.

As of May 7, Queen was still up for adoption. She is described as an energetic and friendly dog who enjoys playing.

“She doesn’t act like she’s 10 years old,” DeMartino told McClatchy News in a phone interview. “She has a lot of pep in her step.”

The shelter is in Oneida County, a roughly 45-mile drive northeast from Syracuse. More information about its adoption process can be found at anitas-sshs.org.

Sophia, a 14-year-old golden retriever, surrendered to NY shelter. ‘Heartbreaking’

Snuggly dog with ‘colossal’ teeth needs a home, New York shelter says. Meet Eeyore