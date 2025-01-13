Dogfish Head drops 30 Minute Light IPA beer

New Year, new beers. One of the craft beer movement’s biggest characters just released a new brew. The Dogfish Head beer, dubbed 30 Minute Light IPA, is a session take on the popular style and available from coast to coast.

The beer rounds out a popular series of IPAs including the 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, and more. Said series helped popularize the style and has garnered both attention and awards over the years. The newest addition is decidedly lighter, coming in at just 4% ABV.

Dogfish Head

As beer drinkers gravitate towards leaner beers, this release is right on trend. Lately, options like Modelo, European lagers, and Italian-style Pilsners have been enjoying the spotlight. And that’s to say nothing of the many great non-alcoholic beer options available these days.

The brewery describes the beer as hoppy, crisp, and crushable, with just 95 calories per can. That’s the kind of beer we could crack while cooking dinner without worrying about filling up before mealtime. As usual, the beer comes in a cool-looking can amid a sharp marketing approach. A recent ad refers to Quitter’s Day, or the second Friday of the month wherein so many of us give up our New Year’s resolutions. The ad says “lighten up, you tried! . . . that’s worth celebrating.”

As we speak, many are engaging in Dry January or looking to moderate a bit more. The 30 Minute Light IPA affords a nice option for those looking to get back into beer, but perhaps not dive fully into higher-octane styles like double IPAs or barrel-aged beers.

