Can dogs have mango? What to know before feeding your pet the tropical fruit.

Any dog owner knows the struggle of your pet begging at your feet for some food. Sometimes, they don't even want their own treats. They'll whine, cry and show those puppy-dog eyes in hopes of stealing a snack meant for you.

There are so many different "human foods" out there, so it's hard to keep track of what your pet can, and cannot, consume. Mangoes are packed with key vitamins and antioxidants that benefit humans, but is the tropical fruit is safe for animals?

Here's what to know before letting your dog indulge in mango:

Can dogs eat mango?

Yes, dogs can eat mangoes. The fruit is full of nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium and vitamin E, which are all beneficial to your pet, according to PetMD.

Mango is also high in fiber, which can aid digestion.

Is mango toxic to dogs?

Mango is not toxic to dogs. However, there are precautions to take before feeding your pet the fruit.

Similar to other fruits, mangoes are high in sugar. Too much sugar in your dog's diet can cause problems. If they consume too much sugar over an extended period of time, it could lead to diabetes, digestive trouble and tooth decay, Purina reports.

Fiber can help with digestion, butconsuming large quantities could trigger adverse reactions. Mangoes contain more fiber than most dogs are used to, according to Purina. If your dog has too much fiber in their diet, it could cause diarrhea or other digestive issues.

Never give a mango seed to your dog. Mangoes have one large seed inside of them, and a dog should never chew on it. Mango pits are a choking hazard to dogs and can become stuck in their digestive tract if consumed, the American Kennel Club reports. Mango seeds also contain trace amounts of cyanide.

How much mango can I give my dog?

When giving your dog human food, you should feed it to them in small amounts. A general guideline for treats is that they should be only 10% of your pet's daily calories, PetMD reports.

It is also a good idea to consult with your veterinarian before feeding your dog any human food, according to Purina. This way you will know if they have any underlying conditions, such as obesity or diabetes.

If you do feed mango to your dog, remove the skin and pit. While the skin is technically edible, it is not easy to digest, the American Kennel Club reports.

Avoid feeding your dog dried mango. While they may be small, it's easy to lose track of portion sizing when feeding them to your pup. Store-bought dried mango may also have added preservatives and ingredients, which are not good for dogs, according to PetMD.

