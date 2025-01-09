Donald Rumsfeld’s Former Washington, D.C., Home Hits the Market for $5.8 Million

Almost four years after Donald Rumsfeld died from multiple myeloma at age 88, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense’s stately Federal-style residence in the affluent Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., has popped up for sale. The listing is shared by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of the HRL Partners team at Washington Fine Properties.

The asking price is $5.8 million—or around $2.4 million more than the late two-time cabinet member under presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush and his longtime wife Judy doled out for the property that sits directly across the street from the majestic French Embassy residence back in 2001. The couple sold the place 14 years later for $3.9 million, nearly $600,000 less than they originally wanted.

The formal living room boasts a fireplace flanked by two sets of tall steel-framed French doors.

Completed in the late 1970s by builder Michael Minkoff, the white brick and dormer-topped structure was last sold in May 2024 for $3 million and has since been fully restored and renovated by local developer Dilan Homes. There are five bedrooms and six baths in roughly 7,200 square feet, all of it laced with a mix of hardwood and marble floors, high ceilings, and numerous steel-framed French doors spilling outside.

An amethyst-hued front door opens into the main level of the multi-story home, with an entry foyer donning a brass-adorned staircase flowing to a fireside living area. The formal dining room connects to a gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with glass-front cabinetry, a center island that seats seven, and top-tier Viking appliances. There’s also a bookshelf-lined office/library.

A stylishly updated kitchen features an expansive marble waterfall-edge island that seats seven.

Upstairs, an inviting primary suite is spotlighted by a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a freestanding pedestal soaking tub, and a large glass-encased shower for two. A couple more ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets can also be found on this floor, with a top level holding another ensuite bedroom and an office and the lower level decked out with a lounge area, a game room, a wellness space, laundry facilities, and the fifth and final ensuite bedroom.

Outdoors, the walled and gated grounds span less than a quarter of an acre and host a grassy patch of lawn abutting a paved terrace ideal for alfresco lounging and entertaining. Tucked off to the side of the house is a detached one-car garage and driveway parking for several additional vehicles.

Donald Rumsfeld House DC

