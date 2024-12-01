Don't make these holiday card mistakes this year: What to know before sharing season's greetings

A seasonal greeting card, whether handwritten on personalized Christmas stationary or typed out on a tasteful e-card, is one way to show family and friends you care about them this holiday season.

The annual practice, or time-honored tradition for some, is a way to spread “festive cheer and warm wishes" to anyone you care about. That includes extended relatives, neighbors, or even your favorite waitress at your local diner in the month of December, Myka Meier, etiquette expert, shared with USA TODAY last year.

Seasonal greeting cards, often used to extend goodwill to others with the written word, are typically sent to maintain meaningful connections or offer "Season's Greetings" to those around you.

The practice can be an especially "meaningful" way to extend well wishes to people you are not in regular contact with, Meier said.

Here are some things to consider this year, including proper etiquette, mailing recommendations, and the correct way to address your envelopes.

How 'generic or personal' is up to you, etiquette expert says

Christmas cards line the walls of a woman's home in Ozark pictured on Dec. 17, 2020.

Lizzie Post, great-great-granddaughter of legendary etiquette expert Emily Post, previously shared with USA TODAY that the message, or Season's Greetings, included in the card "can be as generic or as personal as you want them to be."

What you should keep in mind as you begin to draft your message is that the tone of your sentiment or good tidings should be “cheery and bright,” Post said.

"This isn’t your thank you note. This isn’t a condolence note. This (holiday greeting card) is about sharing joy during a very festive time of year, and I think that your sentiment matches that is a really good thing," she said. "Stick to the positive notes as best you can."

That being said, keeping your message concise, warm and personal is the recommended course of action, Meier said.

“If you don’t know someone’s religion or what they celebrate, one option is that you can simply say ‘Happy Holidays,' including any holiday wishes you have, sharing a heartfelt sentiment, or mentioning shared memories or future plans is a great addition," Meier said. "Sign with your name or a warm closing phrase that feels right pending your relationship. If you choose to send a holiday card that has a pre-written message, add a personal touch by signing your name or names in pen to make it feel from the heart."

The message and format chosen for the seasonal greeting card, will vary depending on the person and their style.

“Some people just do a printed card with a printed message, which is perfectly welcome,” Post said. "Other people decorate the whole thing with handmade decorations sewn onto the card. It's really up to you, depending on your budget, time, inspiration and who you are writing to."

How do I write addresses on holiday cards?

When addressing an envelope, you should write your name and address in the top left corner. Write the recipient’s name and address in the bottom center of the envelope, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS recommends that you print addresses neatly in capital letters, using a pen or permanent marker if you are handwriting addresses. And when addressing an envelope, Daniel Post Senning, author and spokesperson for The Emily Post Institute, previously told USA TODAY, "the first tip is legibility.”

You should also use a person’s full name when addressing an envelope. But including a person’s title for a holiday card isn’t a requirement, according to Senning, especially if the person is a family member or friend.

“You want the way you address someone to reflect their wishes and the nature of the relationship that you have with them,” he said.

Is it Miss, Ms., or Mrs.?

If you do want to use formal titles when addressing a holiday greeting, “Miss” refers to an unmarried woman – though these days it is more commonly used for girls.

Mrs. refers to a married woman, while Ms. can be used for all women. Mr. is used for men.

In business, Ms. Is typically the appropriate option for women. The plural of two women is Mesdames and the plural of Mr. is Messrs.

People may also prefer other titles, such as the gender-neutral Mx. Senning noted that you shouldn’t be afraid to ask people how they prefer to be addressed.

“It’s one of the essential tenets of good etiquette, whether it's introduction etiquette or correspondence etiquette, is that we address people the way they would like to be addressed. People get to define for themselves what their identity is and how they present themselves,” he said.

How do you address a couple?

One of the most traditional ways to address a couple made up of a man and woman is by using formal titles followed by the man’s first and last name. For example, Mr. And Mrs. John Kelly.

But Senning explained you can simply address a couple by keeping their names on the same line of an address.

“It doesn't matter who comes first. That's a discretionary choice,” he said.

Is it the Smiths’? Smith’s? Smiths?

We can all use a refresher on where and when to put an apostrophe. Here’s a quick reference if you’re writing or typing names for a holiday greeting.

The Smith Family:

Do: Merry Christmas from the Smiths. The Smiths’ Christmas Eve party is coming up soon. This present is from the Smith family.

Don’t: The Smith’s are traveling for the holidays.

The Jones Family:

Do: Merry Christmas from the Joneses. The Jones’ Christmas Eve party is coming up.

Don’t: The Jones’ are traveling for the holidays.

The May Family:

Do: Merry Christmas from the Mays. The Mays' Christmas Eve party is coming up.

Don't: The Maies are traveling for the holidays.

Here's a general rule: Names that end in "ch," other than those that are pronounced with a hard k like "monarch;" s; sh; x; and z; need es to make them plural.

Common mistakes made with seasonal greeting cards, ways to avoid them

Seasonal greeting cards, like anything else, may be subject to human error, which can occur or during the drafting process or when you are getting ready to mail them.

Christmas-themed cards for sale at a November 2022 fundraiser for a children's hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Meier has a couple of ways to avoid making those mistakes, which are listed below for your convenience.

Double check/review spelling, grammar and punctuation before sending

Verify current address to avoid misdelivery

Ensure you use the "correct postage" to prevent delays or returns

Sign your name, or enlist family members to sign theirs, if possible, to add a more personalized touch

Ask, if you are unsure how your recipient would prefer to be addressed

Make sure the "tone" of the message included in the card matches the relationship you have with the recipient

Your name and address should be written in the top left-hand corner of the envelope while the recipient's name and address should be written in the bottom center of the envelope

Any key information like names and addresses should be "neatly" printed in capital letters with a pen or permanent marker

The exchange of seasonal greeting cards is not inherently reciprocal

Seasonal greeting cards should also be mailed, or electronically sent during the first half of December, so your recipient or recipients can get it before Christmas, or before they travel for the holidays.

"This is a great week to start and make sure that you get the holiday cards you are purchasing or making in the mail within the next few weeks," Post said. "If you are thinking about it now then you have got some time to plan. It's not too late depending on what you choose to do."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to address Christmas cards 2024: Don't make these common mistakes