Drew Barrymore's 22-piece cookware set is only $98 at Walmart's Black Friday sale

The stunning nonstick pots and pans are from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line at Walmart — get the collection for over 50% off (only $4 per piece!).

If you're not familiar with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of home goods at Walmart, you need to be STAT. What started with stylish kitchen gadgets that were so good-looking they went viral has grown into a full home line that includes cooking tools, decor and even furniture. Today, for Black Friday, we're all about Drew's stylish 22-piece ceramic cookware set, which is on sale for just $98 (down from $199) at the Walmart Black Friday sale. It comes with every pot, pan and cooking utensil you'll ever need (and then some). Plus, each vessel has a slick nonstick coating to make cleaning a breeze. Grab one for yourself — and snag another set as a gift for your favorite foodie.

If you like to cook, your kitchen is likely the most used room in your home. That's why we think it should be as stylish as it is functional. One easy way to upgrade your space is to swap out rusty, old cookware and outdated appliances with items from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, the celebrity's affordable home collection at Walmart.

(Psst: For even more savings, check out our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals. We found tons of savings on everything from smart TVs and vacuums to air fryers, winter boots and more.)

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This typically retails for $199 — and when you consider you're getting a whopping 22 pieces, it's a great price on its own. However, we'll never say no to a markdown, and at $98 this costs just over $4 per piece. There are single pans out there with a bigger price tag than this entire set! It even includes an adorable Drew-shaped Scrub Mommy sponge, so you can keep the cookware sparkling clean, long-lasting and indeed beautiful.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you love to cook but your pans are looking a little crusty, this cookware set is an affordable replacement that doesn't skimp on quality. It includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, 2- and 3-quart covered saucepans, a 5-quart casserole dish and steamer insert, a baking tray, five cooking utensils and four cookware protectors. Essentially, everything you need to whip up delicious home-cooked meals.

The pots and pans are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (including the lids), and they're compatible with all types of stovetops. The cookware protectors keep the interiors from getting damaged when not in use, should you choose to stack the pieces inside one another — that said, this set is so gorgeous, with its sleek design and gold accents, you'll probably want to keep it out on display. The hardest part will be deciding whether to choose the White Icing or Black Sesame colors. (It also comes in Thyme Green and Porcini Taupe, but those are currently sold out.)

A 22-piece cookware set for under $100? We should just start calling Drew 'Santa' from now on.

What reviewers say 💬

Over 3,000 home chefs have given this set their five-star seal of approval, calling out their yummy blend of form and function.

Pros 👍

"Yes, beautiful!" exclaimed this fan. "I was all smiles unpacking this set. I work hard and love to cook so I bought myself new cookware. I had been using my camping-lodge cast iron but it's a pain to clean. This set is so beautiful I wish I could display them."

"Love at first sight," gushed another happy home cook. "These quite live up to the name 'Beautiful.' The design is phenomenal and the construction is solid. Could not wait to make something, so dinner is done at 3 p.m. They cook evenly and are easy to clean. Storage is a breeze and I just love the aesthetic they bring to my kitchen! Thank you, Drew! Keep the designs coming!"

"This pot set is everything I wanted!" raved a third. "Cooks evenly even at low temperatures. Non-stick without oil or butter. The color is perfect and I haven't had a scratch yet."

Cons 👎

"I'm obsessed with these," wrote a fan, adding: "But I suggest hand-washing. I put [them] in the dishwasher one time and the bottoms look roughed up." (While these are dishwasher-safe, the brand does note that hand-washing is recommended — and the Scrub Mommy is included. )

"I absolutely love these pans, the colors are so beautiful and they've not let me down cooking," said another. "The only thing I don't like about them is the handles also get hot on the pot as well as the lids so you always have to use a mitt."

If you're in the market for a slow cooker, Beautiful's 6-quart model is also on sale:

"This is the best crockpot I've had," declared one rave reviewer. "It's even better than Ninja! Low cook is low cook, high cook is high cook! It's also elegant-looking for those who like the upper-class look. It has a lid holder that also catches the drippings if you put it on the right way. It is easily cleaned."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Toys