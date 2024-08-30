Dua Lipa just tapped into the divisive bloomers trend

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Sabrina Carpenter's sheer yellow babydoll négligée is peak girlhood
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos
- Hello!
Brigitte Macron stuns in custom Louis Vuitton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony
By choosing to wear French luxury houses like Louis Vuitton and Dior for these monumental events, she subtly underscores the importance of French craftsmanship and haute couture on the global stage - Read More
- Yahoo Canada Style
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber spend a 'great summer' in Muskoka. What others celebrities vacation in the Ontario region?
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
- People
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid Each Other at Uncle's Funeral in Surprise Joint Appearance: Report
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
- People
Brooke Shields’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Andre Agassi Wedding Dress to Her High School Graduation (Exclusive)
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
- CNN
Vance slammed teachers’ union president in resurfaced comments. Hear her response
CNN’s Pamela Brown speaks with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers after GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance doubled down on comments he made in 2021 criticizing her.
- Deadline
‘The View’s Ana Navarro Defends CNN Colleague Kaitlan Collins After Megyn Kelly Attacks
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
- People
Meg Ryan and Daughter Daisy Spotted on Rare Outing in New York City
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
- People
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán Announce They Are Filing for Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage: 'What's Best for Us'
"Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different," the pair said in a joint statement
- People
Jana Duggar Shares Glimpse Inside Life with Husband Stephen Wissmann: 'He Lights Up My World'
In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the 'Counting On' alum documented surprising her now-husband at work and admitted the visit "made his whole day"
- The Independent
Internet reacts as Ben Affleck pictured smiling with fast food amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
- BANG Showbiz
Emily Ratajkowski is the new face of Kurt Geiger
Emily Ratajkowski has modelled Kurt Geiger's new Chelsea handbags collection.
- People
Don Johnson Poses with His ‘Beautiful’ Former Mother-in-Law Tippi Hedren, 94: ‘My Costar’
The 'Miami Vice' actor married the Hollywood legend's daughter, Melanie Griffith, twice before divorcing in 1996
- Hello!
Kate Middleton and Prince William snapped giggling at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in unearthed photo
See the moment The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a laugh during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
- People
Jennifer Lopez Is 'Upset and Disappointed' by Ben Affleck amid Divorce: 'It's Really Hit Her Hard' (Exclusive Source)
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of their wedding in Georgia
- Hello!
Angelina Jolie's super-chic Venice Film Festival outfit is perfect for autumn 2024
The acclaimed actress and activist put on a stunning street style performance ahead of the prestigious festival beginning on Thursday - see photos
- Hello!
Demi Moore just sported a head-to-toe Victoria Beckham look that's perfect for autumn
The Ghost actress styled a set of flared leather trousers and a navy blue knit for a night out in London. See photos
- Cover Media
Heather Graham hasn't spoken to estranged parents for 30 years
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, the Bowfinger actress reflected on her decision to leave home at the age of 18 and move to West Hollywood to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, the plan didn't go down with her parents Joan and James Graham, with her father warning her that Hollywood would "claim (my) soul". "He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul," she said adding that her parents were part of a generation that "didn't believe in therapy or discussing personal things…”
- People
Angelina Jolie Channels a Greek Goddess in Flowing Brown Chiffon Dress at Venice Film Festival
The actress is in town to celebrate her biographical drama 'Maria,' which premieres at the festival on Thursday, Aug. 29
- People
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia Marked 2-Year Wedding Anniversary Days Before His Arrest
The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro received a felony charge of corporal injury to spouse on Aug. 29 in Napa Valley