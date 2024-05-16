Dynamite has so many cute dresses, skirts & more for summer — 11 best buys, all under $75

Everyone raves about Aritzia and Abercrombie, but don't sleep on Dynamite. They have tons of affordable summer staples, and after browsing their new arrivals, I am seriously tempted. From flowy dresses and going-out tops to swimsuits and all the basic must-haves, it's not hard to overflow your cart with all these fun styles.

Plus, right now, you can save an extra 30 per cent on their sale section. So, if you're looking to step up your spring and summer wardrobe, start with these 11 picks from Dynamite.

Jasmine Flare Mini Dress. (Photo via Dynamite)

This romantic silhouette is very fitting for summer date nights. Everything from the sweetheart neckline to the flouncy cut makes this dress super fun and flirty.

Jasmine Flare Mini Dress $28 $60 Save $32 See at Dynamite

Halter Linen Vest. (Photo via Dynamite)

This summer is all about linen, and this halter-style vest is no exception. It has self-tie straps, so you can adjust the fit accordingly.

Halter Linen Vest $60 See at Dynamite

Cherry Sleeveless Bolero Top. (Photo via Dynamite)

Talk about a flattering top — this tank boasts bolero sleeves that will add a little *something* to your look. One shopper confirmed it's "easy to dress up or down."

Cherry Sleeveless Bolero Top $35 See at Dynamite

Voluminous Poplin Maxi Skirt. (Photo via Dynamite)

This voluminous maxi skirt screams summer getaway. It will look perfect paired with some strappy sandals and your favourite warm-weather tops.

Voluminous Poplin Maxi Skirt $70 See at Dynamite

Criss Cross Halter One Piece Swimsuit. (Photo via Dynamite)

Um, hello? How banging is this bathing suit? There's no doubt this flattering one-piece will make you look like a total beach bombshell.

Criss Cross Halter One Piece Swimsuit $70 See at Dynamite

Scoop Neck Denim Mini Dress. (Photo via Dynamite)

Denim all summer long, baby! I'm calling it: This scoop-neck mini dress will be your country concert go-to.

Scoop Neck Denim Mini Dress $70 See at Dynamite

Hook-Eye Linen Tank Top. (Photo via Dynamite)

If you're a fan of Reformation styles, this hook-eye tank is totally on par with the Ref vibe. You can rely on this linen tank to make you look incredible at all your social outings this spring and summer.

Hook-Eye Linen Tank Top $60 See at Dynamite

Frida Oversized Sheer Shirt. (Photo via Dynamite)

Looking for the perfect overshirt? This oversized, sheer top might be just what you're looking for. It's lightweight, breezy and dreamy — great for throwing over dresses and tanks!

Frida Oversized Sheer Shirt $55 See at Dynamite

Halter Apron Ribbed Top. (Photo via Dynamite)

There's clearly a halter theme going on here, and I'm here for it. This one is fitted yet stretchy, making it comfy and classy. The open back elevates it, making it an elegant addition to your wardrobe.

Halter Apron Ribbed Top $35 See at Dynamite

Rafaelle Wide Leg Pants. (Photo via Dynamite)

If you don't have a pair of fun pants yet, I'm here to tell you that it's time to acquire some. These best-selling ones are fab — they're lightweight with an elasticized waistband for top-tier comfort.

Rafaelle Wide Leg Pants $65 See at Dynamite

Denim Maxi Skirt. (Photo via Dynamite)

The denim maxi skirt trend is still going strong, and I'm not mad at it! I love how it looks paired with a jean-on-jean look (Canadian tuxedo, anyone?). This one is high-waisted with a slit for extra movement.

Denim Maxi Skirt $60 See at Dynamite

