Early Black Friday deal: Save $480 on this 'game-changer' robot vacuum and mop on Amazon Canada

Amazon shoppers say this robot vacuum and mop "picks up dirt better than" its name-brand competitors.

Vacuuming is one household chore that many of us dread. Between pet hair, kids and general wear and tear, it's not uncommon for some households to reach for the vacuum once or twice daily. If you're looking for an easier way to keep your home in tip-top shape minus the elbow grease, you may want to consider upgrading your current vacuum. One popular choice? The ZCWA Robotic Vacuum and Mop Combo. Ahead of Black Friday 2024, the vacuum is on sale for 71 per cent off on Amazon — that's a savings of $480!

How it works

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum is an easy way to keep your floors sparkling clean as it combines mopping and vacuuming. Its 1400Pa suction tackles dirt, debris and pet hair on hardwood, tile, laminate and low-pile carpet, while the mop function is safe for all hard flooring.

Connect the vacuum to your phone with the Tuya Smart App and control your cleaning schedule, modes and suction levels. The vacuum is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it possible to clean your home with simple voice commands. A remote control is also included with the vacuum for added convenience.

It features a long-lasting battery that can work continuously for up to 100 minutes before automatically returning to the charging base when the battery is low, or the cleaning is complete.

What people are saying

This versatile robot vacuum and mop has collected more than 900 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating. Shoppers call the device a cleaning "game-changer" and say it "effortlessly tackles dirt and pet hair."

One five-star reviewer writes that it "makes cleaning a breeze." It covers "every nook and cranny" and takes hands-free cleaning "to the next level." It's a "thumbs up from me," they continue.

The vacuum is "no slack" and "picks up dirt better than my Roomba," says another. It "does the job!"

Save on a ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (Photo via Amazon).

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $200 $680 Save $480 See at Amazon

One shopper writes that this is a "great vacuum "considering how low maintenance it is" — "it's as easy as cheese."

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some lament its accompanying app could use some work and say the robot works better on hard flooring than carpet. It's "basically hard floors only," according to one shopper.

Should you buy it?

If you hate dusty floors as much as you hate sweeping and mopping them, the ZCWA robot vacuum and mop combo might be for you. The 2-in-1 device tackles dirt, debris and pet hair in your home without you having to lift a finger. However, while shoppers note it "picks up dirt better than [other brands]," others say it's not great on carpet, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.