Easter eggs: How to get food colouring off your hands — 6 easy skin tips with at home-products

Cleaning egg dye off your hands can be a hassle, but it's not an impossible task. Here are some at-home products you can use to get your skin back to normal. (Getty Images)

As spring arrives in Canada, so does the tradition of Easter egg decorating. If you're looking to remove these colorful reminders efficiently, there are several methods you can try — all using items you likely already have at home.

Yahoo Canada has compiled straightforward and gentle methods to remove those stains, ensuring your post-Easter cleanup is hassle-free. Along with tips on what to avoid to keep your skin healthy, these hacks can help you transition from festive fun back to everyday life without the dye as a souvenir.

Here's what you need to know about washing dye or food colouring off your hands.

What TO do when washing off food colouring

🍋 Lemon and salt scrub: Mix lemon juice and salt to create a natural scrub. The citric acid in lemon and the abrasiveness of salt work together to lift the dye away.

🧴 Baby oil: Apply baby oil to the stained area. It's gentle on your skin and can help loosen the dye for easier removal.

🪥 Toothpaste: Non-gel toothpaste isn't just for teeth! Apply it to stained areas, gently rub, then rinse. It's surprisingly effective.

🧽 Baking soda and vinegar: This dynamic duo is great for tough stains. Apply a mix of baking soda and vinegar, rub gently, then rinse off.

🖐️ Hand sanitizer: A dab of hand sanitizer can work wonders, especially if the stain isn't too deep. Just apply, rub and rinse.

🪒 Shaving cream: Apply shaving cream to the stain and rub gently. The ingredients can help lift the dye from your skin.

You might need to experiment to find which cleansing hack works best for you. Remember to wash the area thoroughly after using any of these methods.

If you're planning ahead for your next Easter egg decorating session, consider wearing gloves to avoid stains altogether. If you do end up with a colorful reminder of your egg-dyeing fun, these methods should help you return your skin to normal.

What NOT to do when trying to wash off egg dye

Canadians should avoid harsh chemicals or scrubs to prevent irritating skin when cleaning off dye. (Getty)

It's important to minimize the risk of irritation and further staining. Here are the things you should avoid doing when trying to wash off food colouring from your skin.

🧪Don't use harsh chemicals: Avoid using harsh chemicals like bleach or strong industrial cleaners, which can cause skin irritation, dryness, or chemical burns.

🖐️ Avoid over-scrubbing: Over-scrubbing can damage your skin, leading to irritation and redness. It's essential to be gentle when trying to remove stains.

🚿 Don't use hot water: Hot water can cause the dye to set into the skin, making it harder to remove. Use lukewarm or cold water instead.

💎 Choose mild exfoliants: If using an exfoliant, choose a gentle one. Harsh exfoliants or scrubs can damage the skin's surface.

🔬 Don't use acetone or nail polish remover on sensitive skin: These substances can be harsh and cause dryness or irritation, especially on sensitive skin.

🌈 Avoid using colored or scented products: Such products may contain ingredients that can react with the dye, worsening the stain or causing skin irritation.

