How to make easy caprese salad slider appetizers, video tutorial

Caprese salads are an easy and delicious salad that can be assembled in minutes. Typically, the recipe calls for thick slices of beefsteak tomato, layered with slices of mozzarella and fresh basil, topped with sea salt and balsamic vinaigrette. Yum!

The salad can also be skewered and served as an appetizer at parties or tailgates. Instead of the large slices on a plate, use cherry tomatoes and mozzarella pearls. The finger food is fun, but might not be ideal if it’s for kids. Thankfully, there’s a middle ground: Caprese salad bites.

Watch this video to see how easy it is to make Caprese salad bites.

Caprese salad appetizer

To make bite-sized caprese salads, you’ll need:

Large cherry tomatoes.

Mozzarella slices. Consider buying pre-sliced from the grocery store to save time.

Fresh basil.

Sea salt.

Balsamic glaze.

Start by slicing a small section off the bottom of one side of the tomato so it can stand. Stand the tomato on the flat end and cut out a small wedge from the top.

Cut the mozzarella into small triangles. Place the slices inside the tomato’s cutouts.

Top each tomato with basil. You can use small leaves or cut larger leaves into smaller pieces.

Sprinkle with sea salt, then top with balsamic. You can add balsamic to the bite-sized pieces individually or drizzle it over the whole plate.

How to store fresh basil

A countertop herb garden is great for people who regularly use fresh herbs in their cooking or drink-making. The small setup ensures your favorites are always fresh and within reach.

Buying fresh herbs from the grocery store is a convenient alternative to purchasing and maintaining a whole plant. However, even store-bought herbs can leave you with a small surplus. Instead of tossing these leftover herbs, keep them fresh for longer so you can use them up and get your money’s worth.

To store fresh basil:

Remove the leaves from the lower parts of the stem.

Trim a half inch off the bottom of the stem.

Place the herbs in about an inch of water.

Store it on the counter.

To store leafy herbs like mint, cilantro, and parsley:

Remove the leaves from the lower parts of the stem.

Trim a half inch off the bottom of the stem.

Place the herbs in about an inch of water.

Cover the herbs and the container to retain moisture. The produce bag works great for this!

Store it in the fridge.

Remember to change the water every few days to help the herbs stay fresh for longer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Easy caprese salad appetizer recipe for parties, tailgates