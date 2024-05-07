Who is Eddie Redmayne's wife, Hannah Bagshawe? The pair wore matching Met Gala outfits

The 2024 Met Gala has officially unfolded, with everyone from Tyla to Raye and Ambika Mod walking their first red carpet at the event. But all eyes were on actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe, who stole the show in matching outfits, which sort of merged into one while posing for pics. But who exactly is she? Here's the fact file you've been looking for.

They met at a charity fashion show while they were at school

A story which sounds distinctly similar to how Prince William and Kate Middleton met - only this time it was Eddie who was walking the catwalk. "It was an embarrassing evening,” he told the Daily Mail in 2014. “I had to walk across the stage topless — I was this pasty, freckly guy and when I came on the girls in the audience didn’t take much notice of me, but I was followed by the best-looking boy in the school and all the girls erupted in cheers, which was emotionally scarring!”



He continued, "She was very beautiful and very funny and she loves the arts and theatre just as I do, so we became friends."

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

They were friends for 12 years, before things turned romantic

Around 2010 - 2011, Eddie was in rehearsals for Les Miserables, the film based on the musical, and asked Hannah to go to Italy with him before filming started.

"[I'd finished rehearsals and was about to start shooting in a few days and so I said to myself, 'I’m going to go to Florence for a quick break and write or do something like that'," he said. "Before I went, Hannah and I were on a sort of date — we’d been good friends for 12 years — and we had a wonderful evening and I suddenly said, 'You don’t want to come to Florence with me next week, do you?' She said, 'That’s absurd, you don’t mean it.' I said, 'Yes I do!' So our first proper date was in Florence. That was three years ago and we couldn’t be happier."

They got married in December 2014

The pair tied the knot a few years later in an intimate ceremony at Babington House in Somerset, England, with a 'winter wonderland' theme. A source said at the time, "He had been planning on it for awhile. They have a very relaxed and supportive relationship … they seemed to have always known they were going to spend the rest of their lives together."



They have two children

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Iris, on 15th June 2016. Their second child, son Luke, was born on 10th March 2018.

Hannah often supports Eddie on red carpets and at events

STEVE PARSONS - Getty Images

When Eddie accepted the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role after portraying Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything in 2015, he thanked Hannah in his speech, while also sharing that she was pregnant. "This is so extraordinary. I just want to thank my family and you, Hannah, my wife. I love you so much. We have a new fellow coming to share our apartment. Thank you," he said.

In 2016, when Eddie was given an OBE for his services to the dramatic arts, Hannah was by his side, while she was also present at the Olivier Awards in 2022, where he won Best Actor in a Musical, thanks to his performance in Cabaret.

Hannah is 41, worked in public relations and antiques

She doesn’t have a public Instagram and is rarely snapped by the paparazzi, but reports suggest she has previously worked in PR. Eddie is 42.

London-based designer Steve O Smith created their Met Gala 2024 looks

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Speaking about their matching outfits, which entwined into one on the red carpet as an ode to 'The Garden of Time' theme, Eddie told Vogue, "I love line drawings, and particularly charcoal… those great artists who could create something extraordinary with so little – Matisse, Cy Twombly or the romance of Seurat charcoal drawings. Steve’s clothes merge fashion and art so uniquely and I adore that."

